Humanforce Appoints Liam McNeill as Senior Vice President International to Accelerate Global Expansion

LONDON, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Humanforce, a leading global provider of intelligent, AI-driven human capital management (HCM) solutions for frontline workforces, today announced the appointment of Liam McNeill as Senior Vice President International, based in the UK.

In this newly created role, Liam will lead Humanforce's expansion across EMEA and North America, strengthening the company's presence in key international markets and supporting organisations as they navigate increasingly complex workforce dynamics.

With more than two decades of experience in Workforce Management and HR Technology at UKG, SAP and BP, Liam brings an extensive record of enabling enterprise organisations to manage operational complexity. His background supporting customers with large, shift-based workforces gives him a strong understanding of the pressures faced by sectors where workforce agility, compliance assurance, and employee engagement are critical to business performance.

The new Senior Vice President International role at Humanforce will focus on deepening customer partnerships, accelerating regional growth, and ensuring Humanforce continues to deliver innovative solutions that address modern frontline workforce challenges, ranging from complex scheduling requirements and compliance pressures to rising labour costs, and the need for agile, data-driven workforce analytics.

Liam said he was excited about joining Humanforce due to the strength of the Humanforce platform and the opportunity it presents for further expansion into new markets.

"Humanforce has been purpose-built for frontline workforces from day one, not retrofitted from traditional enterprise systems," he said. "The team is creating a connected employee journey from hiring through to workforce optimisation to pay. Plus, AI that actually learns from how your workforce operates - predicting demand, optimising schedules, driving productivity."

Liam's appointment marks a significant step in strengthening Humanforce's leadership position globally. Frontline-intensive industries, including Hospitality, Healthcare, Sports and Venues, and other shift-driven environments, are increasingly seeking modern HCM solutions that simplify scheduling, improve labour efficiency, streamline compliance, and enhance the employee experience.

"Liam brings a rare combination of global perspective, enterprise capability and frontline workforce expertise to Humanforce. His leadership will accelerate our international expansion as we move upmarket and support larger, more complex organisations. With global demand rising for intelligent HCM platforms that can optimise shift-based operations at scale, Liam's experience will help us capitalise on that opportunity and deliver even greater value to our international customers," said Clayton Pyne, Chief Executive Officer of Humanforce.

Humanforce's continued growth reflects the urgent need for technology that can support organisations in managing large, distributed, and constantly changing workforces. The AI-driven Humanforce HCM suite, including leading workforce management, HR, talent acquisition and pay capabilities, empowers businesses to improve productivity, reduce operational risk, and deliver more engaging, connected experiences for frontline teams across the entire employee lifecycle.

