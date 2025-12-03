Researchers in the US tested the degradation of antimony chalcogenide solar cells exposed to proton radiation. The result indicated a robust tolerance and potential for use in space.Researchers at the University of Toledo and Auburn University in the U.S. have assessed how well antimony chalcogenide-based solar cells withstand levels of proton radiation at levels typically experienced by solar power arrays in space orbits. Prior to the study, the team noted the potential to use this type of thin-film solar cell technology in future terrestrial and space photovoltaic applications. "Antimony chalcogenide-based ...

