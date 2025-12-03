Bioz, Inc.: Bioz Stars Awards 2025: Honoring Global Leaders Driving the Future of Scientific Innovation

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 3, 2025 / Bioz, Inc. , the world's leading AI-powered platform for scientific research and evidence-based product recommendations, is proud to announce the winners of the Bioz Stars Awards 2025 , recognizing the most innovative and impactful suppliers of scientific instruments, tools, reagents, and technologies across multidisciplinary scientific research.

Now in its newest edition, the Bioz Stars Awards continue to serve as a trusted industry benchmark, spotlighting suppliers whose high-quality products consistently accelerate scientific discovery. Powered by Bioz's proprietary AI engine, which analyzes over 40 million scientific publications and 350 million products from 55,000 suppliers, the awards reflect real-world researcher preferences, usage patterns, and outcomes.

Each year, Bioz identifies top performers across dozens of scientific disciplines and awards suppliers based on four data-driven distinctions:

Bioz All Star Awarded to the supplier with the highest average Bioz Stars score within a product category.

Bioz Top Star Recognizes the supplier with the most citations in a category across published scientific literature.

Bioz Rapid Star Awarded to the fastest-growing supplier, measured by year-over-year increases in citations.

Bioz Rising Star Honors emerging suppliers demonstrating exceptional relative growth in citations and early-stage impact.

In 2025, winners span a diverse set of categories including PCR, CRISPR, Antibodies, Sequencing, Enzymes, Flow Cytometry, Stem Cells, Neurophysiology, Scientific Imaging, Instrumentation, and many others.

The Bioz Stars Awards rely on Bioz's advanced AI algorithms to evaluate:

Product mentions across peer-reviewed literature

Citation frequency and year-over-year trends

Journal impact factors

Product performance patterns across millions of experiments

By analyzing real-world data from the global scientific community, Bioz ensures that winners reflect trusted, validated, and widely adopted research products.

"The Bioz Stars Awards celebrate the companies whose products empower scientists to push the boundaries of discovery," said Daniel Levitt , co-founder and CEO of Bioz. "By evaluating real scientific outcomes, our AI engine provides unmatched visibility into the tools researchers rely on most."

"Being named a Bioz Stars Award Recipient is a powerful endorsement of trust and scientific validation," said Dr. Karin Lachmi , Chief Revenue Officer and co-founder of Bioz. "These awards shine a spotlight on suppliers who consistently deliver excellence, helping them build stronger relationships with their customers and stand out in a competitive market."

The Bioz Stars Awards not only highlight product excellence, but also celebrate the profound contributions suppliers make to the scientific community. By delivering reliable, high-performance tools, these companies help researchers accelerate progress in critical fields such as drug discovery, diagnostics, neuroscience, immunology, oncology, and personalized medicine.

About Bioz

Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for scientific research, offering evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products for their discoveries. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Bioz Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

