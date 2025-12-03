US Department of Energy strips renewable energy from the name of the Colorado-based laboratory, in a move the department says reflects the administration's vision for the institute's applied energy research.The US Department of Energy (DoE) has renamed the Colorado-based National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) the National Laboratory of the Rockies. A statement available on the laboratory's website says that the change, announced yesterday and effective immediately, reflects the Trump administration's broader vision for the lab's applied energy research, which historically emphasized ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...