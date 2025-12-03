ROYC, the market-leading European B2B platform for sourcing, structuring, and distributing private-market investments, and Ramify, the next-generation private wealth management platform based in France, today announced a strategic collaboration enabling Ramify to broaden its private-markets offering through a curated range of high-quality private-market funds and programs.

The partnership enables Ramify to distribute, and scale modern private-markets programs under its own brand.

Bringing a curated private-markets program suite to individual investors

Through the collaboration, Ramify integrates a selection of highly sought-after, institutional-grade private-markets funds distributed through Luxembourg life-insurance wrappers. These funds can be invested into individually or as part of broader private-markets investment programs, including diversified and single-strategy vehicles across private equity, private credit, infrastructure and real assets mirroring formats traditionally reserved for large institutional allocators.

By working with ROYC, Ramify can leverage top-tier, fully diligenced funds without multimillion minimums, making private markets more accessible to a broader base of individual investors. This enables Ramify to build portfolios more efficiently and deploy capital through structured, bespoke allocation programs that reflect each client segment's objectives, risk appetite, and time horizon.

A streamlined and compliant framework for modern private-markets distribution

ROYC provides a harmonised European framework that allows wealth-management firms to access and distribute modern private-markets programs without adding operational complexity or compromising on regulatory standards.

In doing so, ROYC's platform helps wealth managers develop their private-markets offering, allowing partners to incorporate private-markets exposure into specific investment journeys while maintaining full control over their proprietary technology and client experience.

"We are pleased to support Ramify as they continue to build one of the most modern private-wealth platforms in France," said Mathias Leijon, Founder President of ROYC. "Our role is to make it easier for leading wealth managers to distribute, and scale curated private-markets programs under their own brand leveraging institutional-quality, fully diligenced funds and delivering them through regulated European structures."

Olivier Herbout, Founder CEO at Ramify, commented:

"At Ramify, we are committed to offering our clients the most compelling investment universe possible. ROYC's curated private-markets programs complement our existing offering and enable us to bring highly selective, institutional-grade opportunities to individual investors-without modifying our proprietary technology platform and while keeping the full experience under the Ramify brand."

About ROYC

ROYC is the leading European B2B financial technology company that provides a complete private markets operating system, empowering private equity firms, banks, wealth managers, and multi-family offices to build, distribute, and scale modern private-markets programs under their own brand. As private markets expand, financial institutions require scalable, technology-driven solutions to manage complexity, optimise fund operations, and deliver exceptional client experiences. ROYC combines state-of-the-art private markets technology with tailored fund structuring and investment solutions. Its intuitive, scalable platform replaces manual processes with automation and real-time data access, enabling partners to leverage top-tier, fully diligenced funds without multimillion minimums, build portfolios more efficiently, and deploy capital through structured, bespoke allocation programs across the entire fund lifecycle.

About Ramify

Ramify is a next-generation private wealth management platform based in France, offering individuals a modern, transparent, and data-driven alternative to traditional private banking. Through a single digital interface, Ramify provides access to both core financial products-including life insurance, retirement savings plans (PER), and equity savings plans (PEA)-and a curated range of alternative investments such as real estate (SCPI), private equity, structured products, art, and digital assets. Combining cutting-edge technology with institutional-grade financial expertise, Ramify tailors portfolios to each client's goals, risk tolerance, and time horizon.

