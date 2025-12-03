Featuring UL-TDoA, Aliro UWB updates, and expanded certification

The FiRa Consortium announces the release of its Core 4.0 Specifications and Certification Program, notable milestones in ultra-wideband (UWB) technology development. These updates complete the work of IEEE 802.15.4-2024 features to fulfill FiRa-defined use cases. They also enhance FiRa's capabilities, enabling seamless interoperability and unlocking new possibilities for precise and secure ranging and positioning in diverse applications.

Features of the FiRa Core 4.0 Specifications and Certification Program

The FiRa Core 4.0 Specifications include updates that support expanded functionality and continued ecosystem growth.

UL-TDoA This feature enables the tracking of assets (UL-TDoA tags) by an infrastructure made of UL-TDoA anchors. The design ensures interoperability between the tags and the infrastructure, which optimizes tag simplicity and power consumption. The flexible design allows easy and customized deployments.

Suspend Ranging A method to suspend Two-Way Ranging (TWR) measurements while maintaining synchronization between the controlees and the controller. It allows fast reconnection when resuming the session.

Support of Aliro UWB in UCI The UCI was updated to enable the testing of Aliro UWB features as defined by the Connectivity Standards Alliance.

The UCI was updated to enable the testing of Aliro UWB features as defined by the Connectivity Standards Alliance. Additional improvements, extensions, and maintenance updates of the specifications.

FiRa Core Certification Program 4.0 A Flexible Path to Interoperability

FiRa's Core Certification Program is modular, which allows devices to select specific features individually for certification. FiRa's Core Certification Program 4.0 release adds UL-TDoA and the full scope for Aliro UWB features to the certification program.

"FiRa's Core 4.0 release underscores our commitment to advancing interoperability in FiRa technology," said SK Yong, Board Chair of the FiRa Consortium. "By expanding certification coverage to include UL-TDoA and Aliro UWB features, we're ensuring that products across the ecosystem can interoperate seamlessly and deliver consistent performance."

The Core Certification Program 4.0 assures interoperability of FiRa-enabled devices, driving adoption and innovation across industries. Its rollout covering PHY, MAC, Link Layers, and Interoperability testing further solidifies FiRa's position within the IoT ecosystem.

FiRa Core 4.0 Specifications and Certification Program are available to FiRa Consortium members; nonmembers can purchase specifications. For more information about becoming a FiRa member, visit: https://www.firaconsortium.org/membership.

Learn more about what's new with the Certification Program here.

About FiRa Consortium

The FiRa Consortium is a member-driven organization dedicated to transforming the way we interact with our environment by enabling precise location awareness for people and devices using the secured fine-ranging and positioning capabilities of ultra-wideband (UWB) technology. FiRa does this by driving the development of technical specifications and certification, advocating for effective regulations, and by defining a broad set of use cases for UWB. To learn more about UWB and the FiRa Consortium, visit www.firaconsortium.org.

