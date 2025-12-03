YIT more than a year ahead of schedule - Construction of the Kamppi Health and Wellbeing Centre will be completed well in advance

YIT Corporation Press Release December 3, 2025, at 10:30 a.m.

YIT is building a new facility for the City of Helsinki's Kamppi Health and Wellbeing Centre, which will be completed more than a year ahead of schedule. The building can be handed over to the City of Helsinki already at the end of September 2026, which means that the city may receive the new premises more than 400 days earlier than planned. The renovated access route to the metro station and Kamppi shopping center will travel through the new building.

The Health and Wellbeing Centre will open in spring 2027, once the city has furnished the premises so that they are ready for the staff and customers.

"I am happy to say that the western entrance to the metro station, the ticket office and the Kampinkuja underground access route to the Kamppi shopping center will be ready for use already in the autumn of 2026, which will make the everyday life of people using public transport in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area that little bit easier. The pedestrian square in front of the new building will be made more pleasant. In August 2025, another city project was launched next to the property, involving the renovation of the street area surrounding the building. The construction work is coordinated to minimize the duration and extent of the inconvenience caused by the two worksites for local residents," says Head of Project, Jukka Niemelä from YIT.

The worksite operates in a busy, central location, next to the city center's historically valuable buildings and in connection with an operational metro station and public transportation tunnel. The construction site and the unique building with its underground facilities and connection points make for a particularly challenging and exceptionally demanding entity.

"The very good and solution-oriented cooperation with project's main contractor, YIT, and other parties has streamlined the construction. Careful advance planning of construction and simplification of complex matters during the development and implementation phase accelerated the implementation," says Tuomo Salonpää, Project Director at the City of Helsinki.

"We have been very successful in managing the different aspects of the project and the implementation schedule. During the work, we proactively developed solutions, such as the successful scheduling of metro technology, demolition and excavation work, optimization of the excavation method, solutions for a challenging cast-in-place frame and exterior walls, the development of the coordination of the metro escalator area, and the early integration of building technology contractors. I would like to thank the parties - the cooperation has been efficient and seamless with the client, user, designers, and subcontractors alike. We are going full steam ahead toward the approaching handover phase, working together to ensure a successful outcome," Niemelä adds.

The construction site's implementation phase kicked off in January 2024 with the demolition of the metro's ticket hall. Kamppi Health and Wellbeing Centre, located at Salomonkatu 8, will offer residents of the city center easily accessible, versatile, and modern public social and health care services. The new building will be located in area bordered by Runeberginkatu, Fredrikinkatu, Kampinkuja, and Salomonkatu. The metro's escalators have also been renovated in connection with the project. The building will also house a rental space for a pharmacy - a pharmacy operator is currently being sought for the premises.

