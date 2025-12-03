Pharma Equity Group A/S' agreement with Danske Bank as liquidity provider will terminate on 1 January 2026

3 December 2025

Company Announcement no. 14

Pharma Equity Group A/S ("PEG") announces that the Company's agreement with Danske Bank as liquidity provider will terminate with effect from 1 January 2026.

In connection with the termination of the agreement, the Company has evaluated its current market strategy. It is the management's assessment that, at this stage, greater value is created for shareholders by allocating resources to direct and targeted communication and Investor Relations activities rather than a contracted market maker arrangement.

Consequently, PEG has chosen not to enter into an agreement with a new liquidity provider upon the expiration of the current agreement.

The last trading day with Danske Bank acting as liquidity provider is 31 December 2025.

The Company notes that this change may technically affect the liquidity of PEG's share, including the bid-ask spread, as there will no longer be an external party obligated to provide bid and ask quotes from the turn of the year.

This decision does not alter PEG's overall strategic direction regarding business development.

Further information:

Christian Vinding Thomsen, Chairman of the Board, Tel. +45 2622 7222

Christian Tange, CEO, Tel. +45 29 48 84 17

About Pharma Equity Group A/S

Pharma Equity Group (PEG) is a dynamic investment and development company within Life Science and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. PEG identifies, acquires and develops innovation projects within pharmaceuticals, MedTech and other medical devices with a particular focus on early-stage innovation projects, especially those originating from

Scandinavian research institutions. Through strategic capital allocation, strong governance with a dedicated investment committee, and an extensive industry network, PEG works to convert groundbreaking ideas into impactful healthcare solutions and products. The Company aims to build a balanced portfolio that creates continuous value and supports long-term growth-for the benefit of patients, healthcare systems and investors.