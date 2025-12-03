Quadient Enters Agreement to Acquire CDP Communications, Bolstering Number 1 Market Share Position for its Digital Platform

The addition of the leading accessibility technology for communication design expands Quadient's capabilities for accessible, compliant, and inclusive customer communications

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections, today announced the signing of an agreement to acquire CDP Communications, a long-standing Quadient partner and one of the most innovative companies in document accessibility and automation. This acquisition reinforces Quadient's commitment to inclusion and accessibility in customer communications and marks a significant step toward achieving the company's Elevate to 2030 strategic objectives.

More recently, compliance drivers around accessibility, in Europe and North America in particular, are requiring companies to make all digital content - including customer-facing digitized documents such as PDF output - fully compliant from an accessibility standpoint. These new regulations, which come together with greater emphasis on making sure customer communications is part of a greater overall customer experience for all customers, is creating a need for businesses to adopt the types of solutions that CDP delivers.

CDP Communications has built a strong reputation as a pioneer in helping organizations create universally accessible documents, transform complex data streams into communication-ready content, and ensure the secure archival and retrieval of print documents. Its technology is widely used across regulated industries to meet accessibility and compliance standards, ensuring that communications are usable and inclusive for every customer, across any channel.

Now part of Quadient's Digital automation portfolio, CDP Communications' advanced accessibility and automation capabilities will accelerate innovation, enhance compliance features, and bring greater agility to product development. Its technology simplifies the conversion of high-volume documents into accessible formats, automates validation against global accessibility standards, and streamlines adaptation processes to support inclusive customer experiences at scale. By combining their strengths, Quadient unlocks new possibilities to advance its technology roadmap and deliver secure, inclusive, and future-ready communications for organizations worldwide.

"Accessibility is not just a regulatory requirement, it's a fundamental part of delivering clear and meaningful communications," said Geoffrey Godet, CEO of Quadient. "CDP Communications has been a trusted partner for many years. By welcoming them into Quadient, we reinforce our commitment to digital innovation and to delivering advanced technology that places accessibility at the heart of every business transaction. We will be able to more directly serve our existing customers and help them comply with these new market drivers, notably the EU Accessibility Act, while competing for new customers with greater differentiation. Together, we will continue to serve as the gatekeeper that ensures business communication is inclusive and compliant, so our customers can stay focused on customer experience and long-term value."

The addition of CDP Communications technology strengthens Quadient's flagship Customer Communications Management (CCM) platform, recognized by IDC as the number one solution in the market. By bringing CDP Communications capabilities into the design and delivery workflows of Quadient's intelligent automation platform, Quadient enhances its ability to help enterprises produce communications that are compliant, accessible, and personalized across all digital and print channels.

CDP Communications' teams, based primarily in Markham, Canada, will join Quadient's Canadian operations to ensure business continuity and a smooth integration process. Closing of the transaction is expected within the coming days.

About Quadient®

Quadient is a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections through digital and physical channels. Quadient supports businesses of all sizes in their digital transformation and growth journey, unlocking operational efficiency and creating meaningful customer experiences. Listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices, Quadient shares are eligible for PEA-PME investing. For more information about Quadient, visit http://www.quadient.com/en/.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Anne-Sophie Jugean, Quadient

+33 (0)1 45 36 30 24

as.jugean@quadient.com

financial-communication@quadient.com

Media relations

Nathalie Labia, Quadient

+33 (0)1 70 83 18 53

n.labia@quadient.com

final version#