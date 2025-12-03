21shares Launches the 21shares Ethena ETP (EENA) and the 21shares Morpho ETP (MORPH) ETPs, Expanding Access to High-Growth DeFi Infrastructure

New products provide exposure to two of the fastest-scaling protocols in digital finance

Zurich, December 3, 2025 - 21shares, one of the world's largest issuers of crypto exchange-traded products, today announced the launch of two new ETPs offering investors access to leading decentralized finance (DeFi) infrastructure: the 21shares Ethena ETP (Ticker: EENA) and the 21shares Morpho ETP (Ticker: MORPH).

The two products are now listed across major European exchanges, including SIX Swiss Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam, and Euronext Paris, and are available in USD and EUR.

21shares Ethena ETP (EENA)

Ethena is the protocol behind USDe, one of the world's fastest-growing digital dollars, designed to maintain its $1 peg through delta-neutral hedging using crypto spot and perpetual markets. In under two years, USDe has reached ~$8B AUM, positioning Ethena as a potential backbone of the emerging crypto-native money market.

The EENA ETP gives investors exposure to ENA, Ethena's core token, which plays a central role in shaping the protocol's risk parameters, collateral framework, and upcoming fee-sharing mechanisms as USDe and sUSDe continue to scale.

Name: 21shares Ethena ETP

21shares Ethena ETP Ticker: EENA

EENA ISIN: CH1506167035

CH1506167035 Exchange: SIX Swiss Exchange

SIX Swiss Exchange Fee: 2.5%

2.5% Currency: USD, EUR

21shares Morpho ETP (MORPH)

Morpho is a next-generation lending platform built around Morpho Blue, a permissionless architecture enabling institutions and developers to create customized, risk-isolated lending markets. The protocol now supports more than $9B in deposits and $4B in active loans, and powers lending products used by leading firms including Coinbase, Crypto.com, and Société Générale.

The MORPH ETP provides direct exposure to Morpho's native token, allowing investors to participate in the expansion of decentralized credit markets without interacting directly with on-chain infrastructure.

Name: 21shares Morpho ETP

21shares Morpho ETP Ticker: MORPH

MORPH ISIN: CH1506167027

CH1506167027 Exchanges: Euronext Amsterdam, Euronext Paris

Euronext Amsterdam, Euronext Paris Fee: 2.5%

2.5% Currency: USD, EUR

"These launches reflect our continued commitment to bringing institutional-grade access to the most innovative areas of digital finance," said Mandy Chiu, Global Head of Product Development at 21shares. "Ethena and Morpho represent two of the most important advances in on-chain financial infrastructure - one tackling the global dollar market and the other redefining decentralized credit. Our ETPs allow investors to access this growth via a transparent product through the exchanges they already use."

The release of EENA and MORPH marks another milestone in 21shares' expansion, following the firm's growth to more than 55 listed ETPs in Europe and its recent acquisition by FalconX, one of the world's largest digital asset prime brokers.

Notes to editors

About 21shares

21shares is one of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange traded product providers and offers the largest suite of physically-backed crypto ETPs in the market. The company was founded to make cryptocurrency more accessible to investors, and to bridge the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance. 21shares listed the world's first physically-backed crypto ETP in 2018, building a seven-year track record of creating crypto exchange-traded funds that are listed on some of the biggest, most liquid securities exchanges globally. Backed by a specialized research team, proprietary technology, and deep capital markets expertise, 21shares delivers innovative, simple and cost-efficient investment solutions.

21shares is a subsidiary of FalconX, one of the world's largest digital asset prime brokers. For more information, please visit www.21shares.com.

Contact: audrey.belloff@21shares.com

DISCLAIMER

This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities of 21Shares AG in any jurisdiction. Neither this document nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever or for any other purpose in any jurisdiction. Nothing in this document should be considered investment advice.

This document and the information contained herein are not for distribution in or into (directly or indirectly) the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which the distribution or release would be unlawful.

This document does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in or into the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. The securities of 21Shares AG to which these materials relate have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will not be a public offering of securities in the United States. Neither the US Securities and Exchange Commission nor any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States has approved or disapproved of an investment in the securities or passed on the accuracy or adequacy of the contents of this presentation. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the United States.

Within the United Kingdom, investments in crypto exchange-traded notes (cETNs) are classified by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) as Restricted Mass Market Investments (RMMIs) and are considered high-risk and complex products. You should not invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money invested. cETNs are highly volatile, and you are unlikely to be protected if something goes wrong. These products are not covered by the UK Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) or the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS). This is not a recommendation to invest. Any investment decision should be based solely on the official offering documents of the Issuers (such as the approved base prospectus and final terms), published in accordance with applicable law.

Exclusively for potential investors in any EEA Member State that has implemented the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 the Issuer's Base Prospectus (EU) is made available on the Issuer's website under www.21Shares.com -

The approval of the Issuer's Base Prospectus (EU) should not be understood as an endorsement by the SFSA of the securities offered or admitted to trading on a regulated market. Eligible potential investors should read the Issuer's Base Prospectus (EU) and the relevant Final Terms before making an investment decision in order to understand the potential risks associated with the decision to invest in the securities. You are about to purchase a product that is not simple and may be difficult to understand.

This document constitutes advertisement within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 and the Swiss Financial Services Act (the "FinSA") and not a prospectus. The 2025 Base Prospectus of 21Shares AG has been deposited pursuant to article 54(2) FinSA with BX Swiss AG in its function as Swiss prospectus review body within the meaning of article 52 FinSA. The 2025 Base Prospectus and the key information document for any products may be obtained at 21Shares AG's website (https://21shares.com/ir/prospectus or https://21shares.com/ir/kids ).

###