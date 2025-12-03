Partners Group Private Equity Limited (PEY) continues its strong exit activity with €65.4m in distributions in the first nine months of 2025 (9M25) and a further 22% of its end-September 2025 NAV in agreed sales processes. Another 11% of NAV is in listed holdings, which gradually will be sold off. Overall, PEY's manager expects c €200m in proceeds in both FY25 and FY26, which would bring its exit activity closer to the historical average of 21% of opening NAV per year and which bodes well for its share buybacks. PEY posted a 2.1% NAV total return (TR) in Q325 (supported by a 2.6pp impact from changes in portfolio value), which partly offset the (largely fx-driven) 5.7% NAV TR decline in H125. On a constant currency basis, PEY's portfolio value was up 10.6% in the 12 months to end-Q325, with two of its three holdings that floated last year (Vishal Mega Mart and Galderma) being important drivers. EBITDA growth and higher multiples contributed 7.0pp and 3.0pp, respectively, to this increase, partly offset by a 4.5pp impact of higher net debt (amid refinancing in late 2024 and early 2025 on improved terms to drive growth).

