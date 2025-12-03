The latest monthly update from market analyst SunWiz shows 279 MW of new rooftop solar capacity was registered across Australia in November 2025, up 28 MW on the 251 MW that was installed during the previous month.From pv magazine Australia Australia's rooftop solar installation rates have climbed for the third consecutive month with the latest data revealing that 279 MW of small-scale rooftop PV capacity was installed on household and business roofs across the country in November 2025. The figure represents an almost 14% increase in volumes compared to October 2025 and SunWiz Managing Director ...

