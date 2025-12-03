Expanded GreenLake cloud help enterprises modernize their virtualization strategy and accelerate AI outcomes with a flexible operating platform

Expanded capabilities for HPE Morpheus Software deliver secure, resilient operations for virtualized, cloud-native, and AI workloads across hybrid cloud environments.

HPE accelerates adoption of hybrid cloud operating model with significant updates to GreenLake cloud.

HPE and NVIDIA deliver smarter, more secure ways to deploy AI and unlock value from data with HPE Private Cloud AI and HPE Alletra Storage MP X10000.

New HPE StoreOnce solutions offer ultra-fast, resilient data protection to safeguard mission-critical workloads.

HPE Discover Barcelona 2025--Today, HPE (NYSE: HPE) expanded its GreenLake cloud portfolio to help enterprises modernize IT and meet growing AI demands. More than 80% of enterprises are re-thinking their workload deployment strategy1 facing rising costs, licensing shifts, and hybrid cloud growth. GreenLake gives customers the tools to reduce operational complexity and create secure, agile IT infrastructures that are built for performance.

"Enterprises modernizing for AI, cloud, and virtualization take different paths-some race to accelerate time to market, others double down on security and compliance, while many zero in on cost efficiency and simplicity," said Fidelma Russo, executive vice president of hybrid cloud and CTO at HPE. "We offer a comprehensive cloud portfolio engineered to solve the challenges that matter most to our customers, while giving them the confidence to move fast and stay ahead of their competition."

Unified Enterprise-Grade Alternative for Virtualization

Driven by the evolving virtualization market, HPE is rapidly innovating and delivering new capabilities to HPE Morpheus Software to give customers an agile, secure enterprise-grade virtualization alternative. HPE Morpheus VM Essentials reduces up to 90 percent of VM license costs2 with multi-hypervisor support and self-service cloud consumption. New innovations include:

Zero-Trust Security with Software-Defined Networking Building on proven HPE Juniper Networking technology, HPE is introducing software-defined networking for VMs hosted by the HVM hypervisor in HPE Morpheus VM Essentials and HPE Morpheus Enterprise Software. The zero-trust security with built-in micro-segmentation delivers agility, enhanced networking performance, and multi-layered security for virtual machines.

Building on proven HPE Juniper Networking technology, HPE is introducing software-defined networking for VMs hosted by the HVM hypervisor in HPE Morpheus VM Essentials and HPE Morpheus Enterprise Software. The zero-trust security with built-in micro-segmentation delivers agility, enhanced networking performance, and multi-layered security for virtual machines. Fast, Reliable Network Provisioning HPE Juniper Networking's Apstra Data Center Director will be integrated into HPE Morpheus enabling automated switch configuration and seamless, secure connectivity between virtual machines and hosts. Consistent VLAN and security policy enforcement across physical and virtual networks eliminates human error when moving or migrating virtual machines.

HPE Juniper Networking's Apstra Data Center Director will be integrated into HPE Morpheus enabling automated switch configuration and seamless, secure connectivity between virtual machines and hosts. Consistent VLAN and security policy enforcement across physical and virtual networks eliminates human error when moving or migrating virtual machines. Resilient, Uninterrupted Operations: HPE Morpheus will offer stretched cluster technology with synchronous replication for VMs on the HVM hypervisor, keeping critical applications running across metro areas-even if a data center or storage system goes down. In conjunction with HPE Alletra Peer Persistence, this feature enables automatic failover between geographically distributed sites for organizations that need near-zero downtime.

HPE Morpheus will offer stretched cluster technology with synchronous replication for VMs on the HVM hypervisor, keeping critical applications running across metro areas-even if a data center or storage system goes down. In conjunction with HPE Alletra Peer Persistence, this feature enables automatic failover between geographically distributed sites for organizations that need near-zero downtime. Application Modernization with Kubernetes and Containers: HPE Morpheus Enterprise Software now offers full support for Kubernetes and containerized workloads on top of the HVM hypervisor. This enhancement gives customers a modern, flexible, and cost-efficient foundation to run cloud-native applications alongside traditional virtual machines-all with consistent operations, security, and lifecycle management.

HPE Morpheus Enterprise Software now offers full support for Kubernetes and containerized workloads on top of the HVM hypervisor. This enhancement gives customers a modern, flexible, and cost-efficient foundation to run cloud-native applications alongside traditional virtual machines-all with consistent operations, security, and lifecycle management. Always-On Data Protection: To safeguard critical workloads and enable instant recovery, HPE is integrating HPE Zerto Software with HPE Morpheus to provide continuous data protection for VMs within HPE Morpheus VM Essentials and HPE Morpheus Enterprise.

To safeguard critical workloads and enable instant recovery, HPE is integrating HPE Zerto Software with HPE Morpheus to provide continuous data protection for VMs within HPE Morpheus VM Essentials and HPE Morpheus Enterprise. Hypervisor Backup with Veeam Software: HPE Morpheus VM Essentials will work seamlessly with Veeam Data Platform v13 to deliver hypervisor-based image-level backup and rapid recovery for VMs across private cloud environments, including HPE Private Cloud Business Edition. This helps organizations enhance data protection and operational continuity in diverse IT landscapes, leveraging Veeam's data resilience capabilities.

At Discover Barcelona, HPE also advanced its full-stack AIOps approach across networking and compute with HPE OpsRamp Software. HPE Morpheus Software, HPE OpsRamp Software, and HPE Zerto Software are available standalone or together with the HPE CloudOps Software suite to simplify hybrid cloud operations and optimize resources.

Unify, Govern, and Protect Data and Operations

HPE announced new innovations with NVIDIA to help organizations adopt AI securely and manage data more effectively. The HPE Alletra Storage MP X10000 Data Intelligence Nodes uses the NVIDIA AI Data Platform reference design to create an active data layer that enriches information in real time for AI pipelines. Alongside this, HPE Private Cloud AI added NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs across every configuration, STIG-hardened and FIPS-enabled NVIDIA AI Enterprise software in air-gapped environments, and tools to simplify AI operations.

To protect the AI data with speed and scale, HPE announced next-generation data protection and security capabilities, including:

Faster Recovery and Stronger Data Protection: HPE StoreOnce 5720 and 7700 are new next-gen backup appliances designed for resilient, high-performance data protection. The hybrid 5720 balances speed and capacity, while the all-flash 7700 delivers up to 300 TB/hour ingest for rapid protection of critical workloads, helping cut recovery time in half and avoid up to $1 million per incident 3 , placing it among the fastest scale-up backup systems available. Both models integrate directly with HPE Alletra Storage MP and HPE SimpliVity to let customers mount copies directly, making it easy to reuse protected data for forensics, analysis, or testing.

HPE StoreOnce 5720 and 7700 are new next-gen backup appliances designed for resilient, high-performance data protection. The hybrid 5720 balances speed and capacity, while the all-flash 7700 delivers up to 300 TB/hour ingest for rapid protection of critical workloads, helping cut recovery time in half and avoid up to $1 million per incident , placing it among the fastest scale-up backup systems available. Both models integrate directly with HPE Alletra Storage MP and HPE SimpliVity to let customers mount copies directly, making it easy to reuse protected data for forensics, analysis, or testing. Unmatched Data Security for Sensitive Workloads HPE is advancing Confidential Computing with AMD and Intel for CPUs and with NVIDIA Confidential Computing for GPUs; this helps ensure that data, models, and operations are encrypted end-to-end. HPE will work with the partners to create an advanced defense against insider threats, and enable compliance for regulated industries by keeping data encrypted at all times on HPE Private Cloud AI and the HPE ProLiant Compute DL380a Gen12 server.

HPE Accelerates Adoption of Hybrid Cloud Operating Model

New updates for GreenLake include availability of CloudPhysics Plus, Cloud Commit, and an enhanced GreenLake Marketplace-all designed to simplify and connect hybrid cloud operations while expanding partner visibility. These new enhancements give customers greater transparency and minimize total cost of operation with new ways to plan, purchase and unlock value through GreenLake.

To accelerate the transition toward secure, resilient hybrid cloud solutions, HPE Financial Services (HPEFS) is also extending existing financing programs for HPE CloudOps Software and HPE Alletra Storage. HPEFS allows customers to spread the costs over three years, at no additional cost for HPE CloudOps, and standalone HPE Morpheus Software, OpsRamp, and Zerto. Customers for HPE Alletra Storage-including HPE Alletra Storage MP X10000-are eligible for up to 10% savings versus traditional purchasing plus no payments for the first two months.

Availability:

HPE Alletra Storage MP X10000 Data Intelligence Nodes will be available in January 2026.

HPE StoreOnce 5720 and 7700 will be available in spring 2026.

HPE Morpheus Software with: Kubernetes and containers is available now. HPE Zerto Software integration will be available in January 2026. Beta for Veeam's image-based backup now available. General availability planned for early 2026. Software-defined networking and stretched clusters in Q2 2026. HPE Juniper Networking's Apstra Data Center Director in Q2 2026.

CloudPhysics Plus will be generally available mid-2026.

Cloud Commit is available now.

The enhanced GreenLake Marketplace is available today on HPE.com and via the GreenLake platform starting January 2026.

