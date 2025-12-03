GoodData Ushers in Era of Governed and Trustworthy AI Analytics

New Intelligence Layer allows enterprises to ground AI in governed data, ensuring precision, explainability, and confidence in every decision.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / December 3, 2025 / GoodData , leader in AI analytics and data intelligence, today announced the launch of its Intelligence Layer, a suite of governed, context-aware AI capabilities that bridge the gap between raw data and trustworthy, action-ready intelligence. Built for organizations operating across complex data environments, whether on-premises or across cloud services, the Intelligence Layer ensures that AI is grounded in a company's own rules, logic, and semantic definitions.

Roman Stanek, CEO of GoodData, says: "Most companies don't need more dashboards; they need clarity. They need to know their data is right, easy to understand, and ready to use. That's exactly what the Intelligence Layer is built for."

The Intelligence Layer embeds governance and business context directly into the analytical process, closing the gap between complex data architectures and the everyday decisions business users make. Untethered AI agents frequently and unpredictably run into issues with data permissions and model context, limiting their effectiveness. Grounding AI in an organization's own rules, logic, and definitions, GoodData transforms traditional reporting into a system where insights naturally flow into action and strengthen critical business processes.

Analytics into action

At the heart of this new layer is the Analytics Catalog, a unified workspace where teams can explore and control their analytical definitions. Instead of juggling scattered metrics or debating which numbers are correct, users can rely on a governed environment supported by AI copilots that help generate and validate analytics objects - dashboards, visualizations, metrics, attributes, facts, and datasets - with precision. The result is a consistent foundation that ensures everyone is speaking the same analytical language.

Complementing the Catalog is the Semantic Quality Agent , which acts as a watchdog for the semantic layer. This automated system scans for inconsistencies, missing context, and ambiguous definitions that can quietly distort AI-generated answers. By continually safeguarding metadata quality, the Agent helps organizations maintain the integrity of their analytics and prevents issues before they surface in dashboards, tools, or AI outputs.

AI trust and accountability

Rounding out the Intelligence Layer is AI Memory , a capability that allows organizations to teach their AI Assistant to understand and use their specific terminology, acronyms, and operational nuances. AI Memory also allows teams to customize the assistant's tone, name, and role, integrating AI seamlessly into their product experience. Rather than offering generic answers, the assistant is equipped to respond in the exact context of the business, ensuring that insights are aligned with how the company truly operates.

Stanek continues: "AI shouldn't feel like a black box. It should feel like a part of your team, one that understands your terminology, your priorities, and your guardrails. Together, these elements form a governed, context-aware intelligence system that elevates analytics from passive reporting to an active driver of decision-making. With the Intelligence Layer, people can finally trust the answers they're getting; they can make decisions faster and with a lot more confidence."

About GoodData

GoodData is a full-stack, AI-native data intelligence platform built for speed, scale, and trust. Its composable platform is designed to empower every enterprise to transform governed insights into action and integrate seamlessly into any data environment across public, private, on-premises, or hybrid cloud. With no-code interfaces, SDKs, and powerful APIs, GoodData supports the full analytics lifecycle from data modeling to AI-powered insights.

GoodData enables companies to customize flexibly, deploy fast, and monetize new applications and automations - all with enterprise-grade security and governance to embed AI into a range of products. GoodData serves over 140,000 of the world's top companies and 3.2 million users, helping them drive meaningful change and maximize the value of their data.

For more information, visit GoodData's website and follow GoodData on LinkedIn , YouTube , and Medium .

GoodData Contact

press@gooddata.com

©2025, GoodData Corporation. All rights reserved. GoodData and the GoodData logo are registered trademarks of GoodData Corporation in the United States and other jurisdictions. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE: GoodData Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/gooddata-ushers-in-era-of-governed-and-trustworthy-ai-analytics-1112605