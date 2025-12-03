India added 6.1 GW of open-access solar capacity in the first nine months of 2025, a 13% increase from the same period in 2024, according to the Mercom India Solar Open Access Market Report.From pv magazine India India added 6.1 GW of open-access (off-site commercial and industrial) solar capacity in the first nine months of calendar year 2025, up around 13% from the 5.4 GW installed during the same period in 2024, according to the Q3 2025 Mercom India Solar Open Access Market Report. The rise in installations was driven by steady demand from commercial and industrial consumers. Cumulative open-access ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...