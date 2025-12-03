Flor de Caña Rum: FLOR DE CAÑA CELEBRATES ITS 135 ANNIVERSARY WITH OLDEST RELEASE TO DATE: A 35-YEAR-OLD ULTRA-LUXURY RUM

LONDON, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of 135 years of heritage and mastery, Flor de Caña, one of the oldest companies in Central America, proudly unveils its most extraordinary creation and oldest release to date: Flor de Caña 35 Year Rum. This masterpiece stands as the pinnacle of the brand's dedication to sustainability, excellence and quality, a legacy nurtured by five family generations since 1890.

Aged naturally and sustainably for 35 years in American white oak barrels within the family's private reserve, this exceptionally rare rum was born in Nicaragua's unique volcanic terroir, nestled between the majestic San Cristóbal volcano and the Pacific Ocean. This harmony of earth, sea, and fire has bestowed the liquid with a superbly complex flavor profile and an exquisitely smooth finish.

Only 350 crystal decanters (700ml) will be available globally at a price of €4,000 each, accompanied by an individually numbered certificate of authenticity. Each is a work of art, with a silhouette and sculpted ridges that replicate the lines of the San Cristóbal volcano, capturing its strength and timeless beauty. Hand-finished and polished to perfection, the decanter showcases the warm, golden hues of this remarkable spirit.

The piece is crowned with a custom-crafted stopper made from obsidian rock of volcanic origin, individually fitted to its decanter, and adorned with a fine leather necker-symbolizing the brand's historic commitment to sustainability. It is presented in a bespoke wooden case, delicately engraved with illustrations of the lush flora found at the base of the volcano.

"Flor de Caña 35 Year Rum embodies the essence, values, and artistry that have defined our brand for 135 years. More than a collector's item, it is a rare treasure of time, crafted for those who value authenticity, legacy, and excellence," said Tomás Cano, Flor de Caña's revered Maestro Ronero for almost four decades.

Small-sized 100ml decanters will also be available at a price of €630, each one presented in an elegant royal green keepsake case.

