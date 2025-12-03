EX3 Unveils New C-Suite and Global Leadership Structure to Accelerate Next Phase of Growth

LONDON, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EX3, a strategic SAP partner and global provider of payroll and HR solutions, today announced a new executive leadership structure designed to strengthen its global footprint and prepare the organisation for its next chapter of accelerated, sustainable growth.

The announcement follows a period of significant expansion for EX3, including the launch of its operations in India earlier this year. Serving as a worldwide hub for EX3 services, the India office complements EX3's established presence in the UK and Malaysia to enable the company to deliver seamless, worldwide support to its client base.

Strengthening Foundations for Global Growth

Effective 1 December 2025, EX3 has introduced a refreshed C-suite and leadership framework that brings greater clarity, scalability, and strategic alignment across its international operations.

Key Executive Appointments & Board Roles

Jas Rai appointed as Chief Executive Officer (CEO)



Jas will lead EX3's global vision and growth strategy, shaping the company's future direction. He will drive high-level decision-making, champion innovation, and foster collaboration across all regions. Jas's focus is on expanding EX3's international footprint and building strong client partnerships to position the company as a trusted global leader.





Dan will lead EX3's global client-facing operations, ensuring delivery excellence and operational efficiency across all practice areas. In addition to driving performance worldwide, Dan will lead EX3's UK practice, the company's largest and most established market, setting the standard for service quality and operational best practices that will be replicated globally.





Luuk will define and lead EX3's long-term strategic roadmap, ensuring alignment with emerging market trends and client needs. He will drive innovation and strategy by identifying and integrating advanced technologies, spearhead partnerships that strengthen EX3's competitive edge. As the CSO he will be pivotal in positioning EX3 as a forward-thinking leader in the industry.

New Operational & Practice Leadership

To support its expanding customer base and ensure exceptional delivery standards, EX3 has established dedicated operational leadership roles:

Sam Garwood appointed Chief Revenue Officer (CRO)

Ned McEvoy appointed Chief Practice Officer (CPO)

Iain Kirkwood appointed Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO)

Wim Vanderhoof continues as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Kerri Lister appointed Head of Professional Services

Weng Fee Chin appointed to the EX3 Board

Harriet Ashelby continues as Head of Advisory

Harriet will continue to develop the advisory offering aligned to global strategy Drew Clare continues as Head of Support Services Drew will advance EX3's world-class support capabilities, ensuring consistent, high-quality service across all product lines.

Positioning for Scalable, Modern Operations

The redesigned structure introduces clearly defined business units with accountable leadership, enabling faster decision-making, improved global performance management, and more effective regional alignment.

The transition also coincides with upcoming advancements to EX3's enterprise systems, supporting a modernised operational model capable of scaling with the company's global ambitions.

A Strategic Step Forward

"Today's announcement marks an exciting moment for EX3 as we align our organisation for the opportunities ahead," said Jas Rai, CEO. "Our new leadership structure positions us to deliver even greater value to clients, deepen our regional expertise, and accelerate growth across every market we serve."

EX3 will share further updates on its strategic roadmap and long-term vision in early 2026.

About EX3

EX3 is a global provider of SAP-based payroll and HR solutions, specialising in strategy, implementation, managed services, and support. With global operations across the UK, Malaysia, and India, EX3 enables organisations worldwide to build modern, efficient, and compliant HR and payroll environments powered by leading cloud technologies.

