Cruise Critic Releases 2025's 'Best in Cruise Awards,' Naming the U.K.'s Top Cruise Lines of the Year

Marella named the 'Best Cruise Line of the Year' in the Ocean Category; Explora Journeys, Avalon and National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions receive the top honour in their respective categories

LONDON, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cruise Critic, the world's leading cruise reviews site and online cruise community, has named the winners of its 17th annual U.K. Best in Cruise Awards , naming the best cruise lines and destinations of the year for U.K. travellers, based on expert insight and traveler ratings.

"This past year saw the most travellers travel by cruise than any other year prior - and we're not expecting that demand to slow down any time soon," shares Adam Coulter, U.K. Executive Editor of Cruise Critic. "Even more exciting, is that with growth in demand comes even greater choice in options at sea - and this year was no exception."

"What makes Cruise Critic's awards stand out among a sea of 'best of' lists is the expertise behind the selections," explains Mark Patscher, General Manager of Cruise Critic. "Our team of editors has sailed on hundreds of cruise ships - from the largest mega-ships, to the smallest expedition vessels. We comb every corner of the globe to gather first-hand insights into a wide range of cruise offerings available to travelers. That, combined with the ratings, reviews and opinions from our community of more than two million cruisers, ensures these awards are a true gauge of which cruise lines stand out as the absolute best of the best this year."

2025 Award Highlights

Ocean Awards

Best Ocean Cruise Line: Marella Cruises

According to Cruise Critic's Editors: "Marella Cruises is consistently innovating and evolving -- and this year was no different. This year's innovations combined with the line's all-inclusive fares and great value for money makes Marella Cruises stand out as the U.K.'s Cruise Line of the Year."





Marella Cruises Best New Ship: Celebrity Xcel

According to Cruise Critic's Editors: "Celebrity Xcel elevates and reinvents Celebrity Cruises' acclaimed Edge-class of ships. From the transformative experience of The Bazaar, to delicious new specialty restaurants and enhanced entertainment, Xcel feels familiar yet boldly refreshed - pushing Celebrity in a new and exciting direction."





Celebrity Xcel Cruisers' Choice Award: Margaritaville at Sea

According to Cruise Critic Member JD94: "From the moment we stepped aboard, we were welcomed with warmth and genuine hospitality. From seamless onboarding and deboarding to the incredible crew and entertainment, there's truly nothing that could've made this experience better. We can't wait to sail again - and highly recommend Margaritaville at Sea Islander to anyone looking for a truly special voyage!"

River Awards

Best River Cruise Line: Avalon Waterways

According to Cruise Critic's Editors: "Avalon Waterways stands out across the board in its offerings. We love the line's well-thought-out Panorama Suites; itineraries that offer a wide choice of active, classic and discovery excursions; and food that is fresh and varied."





Avalon Waterways Best New River Ship: Riviera Radiance

According to Cruise Critic's Editors: "From premium fixtures and well-appointed cabins and suites to the ship's impressive fine dining, a new drinks package which includes local wine and beer, great service and daily included excursions - Riviera Radiance is a standout."





Riviera Radiance Cruisers' Choice Award: Avalon Waterways

According to Cruise Critic Member Kentavo: "The ship was magnificent, comfortable rooms, delicious meals and a staff that went above and beyond continuously. Every single staff member was courteous, engaging, smiling, welcoming and friendly. Enough positive words cannot be said about the staff."

Luxury Awards

Best Luxury Cruise Line: Explora Journeys

According to Cruise Critic's Editors: "Explora Journeys has redefined the luxury sector with its two boutique vessels - delivering an onboard experience that sets new standards in service, cuisine and accommodation."





Explora Journeys Best New Luxury Ship: Oceania Allura

According to Cruise Critic's Editors: According to Cruise Critic's Editors: "Oceania Allura boasts exquisite design, spacious staterooms and an emphasis on culinary excellence. Its dramatic atrium sets the tone for luxury from the moment you board, and its wide variety of restaurants - from menus from multi-Michelin-Starred Jacques Pepin, to a venue dedicated to clean-eating - leave every palate satisfied. It's clear Allura has set the tone for the future for Oceania Cruises.





Oceania Allura Cruisers' Choice Award: Viking Cruises

According to Cruise Critic Member T L M: "Viking made our cruise experience effortless. From beginning to end the staff and crew anticipated our needs and exceeded our expectations. Our experience was superior overall: food options = excellent; entertainment = superb, enrichment lectures = informative; cabin = well appointed and cozy."

Expedition Awards

Best Expedition Cruise Line: National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions

According to Cruise Critic's Editors: "While others chase trends, National Geographic-Lindblad keeps redefining exploration. On every voyage, you'll find passionate guides, excellent enrichment learning and guests with a shared sense of curiosity."





National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions Best for Adventure: HX

According to Cruise Critic's Editors: "HX offers a wide range of adventurous excursions to some of the world's most extreme environments, from snow shoeing across a glacier and joining a fishing boat in Norway to help catch langoustine, to a tundra hike in Greenland and hiking a volcano in the Canary Islands."





HX Cruisers' Choice Award: Aqua Expeditions

According to Cruise Critic Member Estelle1961: "Without a doubt one of the best cruises we have been on. The ship and rooms are absolutely beautiful, but it is the incredible staff, great food and amazing excursions that really made this trip so memorable.Our only regret is not booking a longer trip....hope to sail with Aqua again soon!"

2025 Cruise Critic Best in Cruise Awards

Ocean Category

Best U.K. Cruise Line: Marella Cruises

Best New Ship: Celebrity Xcel

Best Cabins: Celebrity Cruises

Best for Couples: Princess Cruises

Best Dining: Virgin Voyages

Best Entertainment: Royal Caribbean International

Best for Families: Royal Caribbean International

Best for First-Timers: Marella Cruises

Best Itineraries: Cunard Line

Best for LGBTQ+ Travelers: Virgin Voyages

Best Nightlife: MSC Cruises

Best Service: Holland America Line

Best Shore Excursions: Celestyal

Best for Solo Travellers: Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines

Best Spa: Norwegian Cruise Line

Best Specialty Dining: Celebrity Cruises

Best Suites: Royal Caribbean International

Best Suite Complex: MSC Cruises' MSC Yacht Club

Best Value for Money: Marella Cruises

Best Digital Experience: Princess Cruises

Best Cruise Line Private Destination: Royal Caribbean's Perfect Day at CocoCay

Best U.K. Departure Port: Southampton

Best U.K. Port of Call: Portsmouth

River Category

Best River Cruise Line: Avalon Waterways

Best New River Ship: Riviera Radiance

Best for Active Cruisers: Avalon Waterways

Best Cabins: Avalon Waterways

Best for Couples: VIVA

Best Dining: Riverside Luxury Cruises

Best for Entertainment: Scenic

Best Enrichment: Viking

Best for Families: A-ROSA

Best for First-Timers: TUI River Cruises

Best for LGBTQ+ Travellers: Emerald Waterways

Best for Luxury: Riverside Luxury Cruises

Best Service: Scenic

Best for Solo Travellers: Riviera

Best Value for Money: TUI River Cruises

Luxury Category

Best Luxury Cruise Line: Explora Journeys

Best New Luxury Ship: Oceania Allura

Best Cabins: Explora Journeys

Best for Couples: SeaDream Yacht Club

Best Dining: Explora Journeys

Best Enrichment: Viking

Best for Families: Explora Journeys

Best Itineraries: Regent

Best for LGBTQ+ Travellers: Azamara

Best Service: The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection

Best Shore Excursions: Oceania Cruises

Best for Solo Travellers: Oceania Cruises

Best Spa: Viking

Best Value for Money: Windstar Cruises

Expedition Category

Best Expedition Cruise Line: National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions

Best for Adventure: HX

Best Cabins: Seabourn Cruise Line

Best Dining: Scenic

Best Itineraries: Ponant

Best for Light Expedition: Viking

Best for Luxury: Silversea Expeditions

Best for Education and Enrichment: National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions

Best Service: Seabourn

Best Spa: Viking

Best Value for Money: Swan Hellenic

Best in Alaska: National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions

Best in Antarctica: Swan Hellenic

Best in the Arctic: HX

Best in the Galapagos: National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions

Cruisers' Choice Category

Top-Rated Ocean Cruise Lines

Margaritaville at Sea Virgin Voyages Celebrity Cruises

Top-Rated River Cruise Lines

Avalon Waterways Viking Emerald Cruises

Top-Rated Luxury Cruise Lines

Viking Explora Journeys The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection

Top-Rated Expedition Cruise Lines

Aqua Expeditions Quasar Expeditions Quark Expeditions

To view the full details of each category, visit the 2025 U.K. Cruise Critic Best in Cruise Awards .

