GrocerIQ Holdings, Inc.: GrocerIQ Holdings Announces Patent-Pending Physical AI Technology for Automated Micro-Grocery Retail

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / December 3, 2025 / GrocerIQ Holdings, Inc. announced today that a patent application has been filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for advanced technology supporting AI-driven micro-grocery environments and sensor-based retail automation. The filing covers core elements of GrocerIQ's Physical AI platform, designed to enable automated inventory management, real-time demand forecasting, and autonomous operational control across next-generation retail formats.

The patent-pending system defines a unified automation architecture that integrates sensor networks, Vision AI, edge processing, predictive inventory logic, and operational decisioning into a single, scalable platform purpose-built for micro-grocery and small-format retail environments.

A Physical AI Architecture for Real-World Retail

Engineered for high-efficiency, small-footprint store formats, the system includes:

Sensor-based monitoring mesh for continuous shelf, product, and environmental data

Vision AI modules that identify restock needs, movement patterns, and anomalies

Edge Compute Engine enabling instant in-store automation and rapid decisioning

Dynamic inventory forecasting and replenishment algorithms

Operations Command Dashboard for unified visibility and quick interventions

Workflow and UI integration that connects data-driven insights to staff actions

This architecture enables micro-grocery stores to operate with greater accuracy, lower staffing requirements, and more consistent customer experiences, areas historically difficult to optimize at a small scale.

GrocerIQ Strengthens Its Position in Physical AI

With patent-pending status secured, GrocerIQ is integrating the system as a foundational layer across its automation platform to:

Deploy next-generation AI-driven retail solutions

Support operators transitioning to smarter, faster store models

Advance ongoing research, expansion, and future patent filings

"This system represents a major step forward for GrocerIQ and the future of automated retail," said James Ponce, President of GrocerIQ Holdings, Inc. "Micro-format grocery stores need technology that can sense, think, and respond in real time. Our patent-pending Physical AI platform delivers that capability and sets the stage for a new era of intelligent retail operations."

A Meaningful Expansion of GrocerIQ's IP Portfolio

The patent-pending designation strengthens GrocerIQ's position as a leader in Physical AI technology that bridges digital intelligence with real-world automation to enhance store performance, accuracy, and profitability.

GrocerIQ will announce additional developments related to system deployment, platform enhancements, and new filings in the coming months.

About GrocerIQ Holdings, Inc. (OTC:GRIQ)

GrocerIQ Holdings is a Physical AI company developing next-generation automation for micro-grocery and small-format retail environments. Through an integrated system of sensor networks, Vision AI, edge computing, and real-time operational intelligence, GrocerIQ enables retailers to improve accuracy, reduce labor strain, and operate smarter, faster stores. The company's mission is to build the backbone of automated retail and enable a more efficient, data-driven grocery ecosystem.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, regulatory changes, and competitive factors. GrocerIQ Holdings disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements as new information becomes available.

SAOURCE: GrocerIQ Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/groceriq-holdings-otc-griq-announces-patent-pending-physical-ai-t-1114320