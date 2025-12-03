LumRisk today announced a major milestone in its evolution, with the approval and implementation of a comprehensive corporate reset. This includes the restructuring of legacy obligations and the reinforcement of the company's balance sheet. These measures establish a strong foundation for a new phase of accelerated global growth across LumRisk's core domains: Quantitative Investment Strategies (QIS) and Multi-Asset Analytics.

As part of this strategic renewal, LumRisk has secured shareholder approval for a USD 5 million equity commitment, subject to customary conditions. This capital is intended to be deployed to scale the company's next-generation platform, reinforce its data and technology capabilities, and deepen its offering across the global QIS ecosystem.

In parallel, LumRisk is implementing a new management-led corporate structure, under which the leadership team will assume full operational control and a majority equity position upon finalisation of the process. This realignment strengthens governance and aligns ownership directly with execution.

Quote Mohdi Jeroudi, Chief Executive Officer

"This strategic reset marks the beginning of a new chapter for LumRisk. With a stronger balance sheet, fresh shareholder capital and full alignment between leadership and owners, we are now ready to accelerate our ambition to become a leading global platform for QIS and multi-asset analytics. Our 2026 release will introduce a next-generation platform with enhanced data quality, richer analytics, and far more intuitive workflows. It will also lay the foundation for deeper AI integration to enhance user navigation across the platform, increase transparency, sharpen risk insights and deliver more actionable value to institutional investors worldwide."

Quote Arpad "Arki" Busson, Founder Chairman

"LumRisk has long been a pioneer in bringing transparency and innovation to the QIS industry. The board appoints Mohdi Jeroudi as CEO of LumRisk to lead the implementation of this important strategic initiative. The refreshed balance sheet and renewed investment capital give the company the financial strength to drive its next phase of growth, with AI placed at the very core of our entire infrastructure. By empowering the management team through the new ownership structure, we are placing the future of the company firmly in the hands of those closest to our clients and our technology".

Looking ahead

LumRisk will share further updates in the coming weeks and months as it completes the reset, expands its AI-driven capabilities, and advances toward the launch of its next-generation platform in 2026 a unified solution designed to support investors across the entire lifecycle, from pre-trade to post-trade analysis, effectively covering the full journey of any QIS investor or prospective investor, as well as expanding its offering in the multi-asset space.

