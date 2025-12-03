Hardman & Co Research

Hardman & Co Research on NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE): 2025 CMD good returns from low risk PE model



03-Dec-2025 / 10:45 GMT/BST

Hardman & Co Research on NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE):

2025 CMD good returns from low risk PE model



NBPE's key takeaways from its 2025 Capital Markets day were i) high-quality portfolio (strong underlying operating performance, particularly among larger positions), ii) well positioned for improving exits (mature portfolio with a number of exit-ready companies), iii) balance sheet strength (flexibility to increase investment in attractive new opportunities in addition to returning capital to shareholders, iv) optimal access via co-investments (NB's differentiated co-investment platform provides efficient access to attractive opportunities alongside high-quality managers), and v) attractive investment pipeline (focus on mid-life co-investments providing exposure to companies already in the value-creation phase).

https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/2025-cmd-good-returns-from-low-risk-pe-model/

