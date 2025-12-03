Newfoundland and Labrador--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2025) - Triple Point Resources Ltd. ("Triple Point" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the reintroduction of its Supplier Registration Database, now live through the company's newly updated website. After a period of redevelopment and system upgrades, the form has returned as an important tool for businesses seeking to engage with current and future phases of the Fischells Salt Dome.

The Supplier Registration Database allows local, regional and national suppliers to submit information about their services, capabilities and experience. By building a clear and accessible registry of potential vendors, Triple Point can better track supplier interest, strengthen procurement planning and understand the capacity of the local supply chain.

The return of the form reflects Triple Point's commitment to transparency, early engagement and creating opportunities for local suppliers, while supporting responsible project development across Newfoundland and Labrador. The database also helps the Company identify where additional partnerships, training or supply chain development may be valuable as the project advances.

"Understanding the strengths and capabilities of suppliers across the province and beyond is essential as we continue to advance the Fischells Salt Dome," said Julie Lemieux, CEO of Triple Point Resources. "Reintroducing this form reinforces our commitment to fairness, accessibility and meaningful engagement with the business community."

While completing the form does not guarantee procurement contracts, suppliers who register will be considered as opportunities arise and project needs evolve.

The Supplier Registration Database is easy to access through the footer of the Triple Point website or directly via the link: https://pims-triplepoint.iciinnovations.com/Vendor

Triple Point encourages all interested suppliers to register and contribute to the province's growing role in Canada's emerging energy sector.

About Triple Point Resources

Triple Point Resources owns the Fischells Salt Dome mineral rights and 226 sq. km of mineral licenses on the west coast of Newfoundland. The dome is strategically located beneath the Trans-Canada Highway, 10 km from the coast, and intersected by the Maritime Link. Triple Point is developing large-scale underground storage using hydrogen and compressed air energy storage (CAES) technologies to support renewable energy integration, stabilize the grid and build Canada's clean energy backbone on the East Coast.

