Synera Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Global AI Agents for Engineering Transformational Innovation Leadership Recognition for Excellence in Engineering Digitalization and Automation

Recognized for redefining engineering automation through AI-powered innovation that enhances efficiency, accelerates product development, and drives measurable operational cost reduction.

BREMEN, Germany and SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Synera has earned the 2025 Global Transformational Innovation Leadership Recognition in the AI Agents for Engineering industry for its outstanding achievements in technological innovation, automation, and customer impact.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution, and presents the Transformational Innovation Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. It recognizes forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Synera offers a transformative AI agent platform that automates complex engineering development processes, minimizing manual effort and significantly shortening project timelines by as much as 3-4 weeks-effectively addressing engineering teams' most pressing challenges: talent shortages, productivity pressures, global competitiveness, and fragmented digital ecosystems.

Unlike traditional solutions that bolt AI onto existing computer-aided design (CAD) and engineering (CAE) systems, Synera has built its platform as a foundational infrastructure layer for AI-native engineering automation. The platform's seamless integration with over 70 CAx tools and enterprise ecosystems-including Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure-provides the flexibility, stability, and security necessary to embed automation at scale.

"Frost & Sullivan recognizes that Synera shows how AI can move beyond simple automation to become a true partner in engineering, creating unmatched value where other technologies fall short. The company sets a benchmark for automation that is seamless, adaptive, and focused on enriching human expertise rather than replacing it," said Karthik Sundaram, Research Director at Frost & Sullivan.

The company's measurable outcomes speak for themselves: customers report engineering efficiency improvements, reduced development cycles, and return on investment (ROI) within 12 months of implementation.

"Digital transformation and engineering leaders know that adopting AI isn't just a tooling decision-it's an organizational shift. Global Fortune 500s choose Synera because we've walked this path before," said Dr. Moritz Maier, CEO at Synera.

"OEMs and Tier 1 Suppliers deploy multi-agent systems that eliminate engineering's biggest value-killers: repetitive design and costing loops, siloed tools, and overextended experts. It's not about simply pairing engineers with LLMs. It's about building organizations where AI truly understands engineering concepts, tools, and product contexts-to seamlessly work with engineers as one. It's amazing that Karthik, Iqra, and the Frost & Sullivan team recognize how Synera is reimagining product development and engineering technology for the 21st century."

Frost & Sullivan commends Synera for setting a new global benchmark in engineering digitalization and automation. The company's pioneering work in AI-powered engineering agents showcases how intelligent automation can revolutionize product design, development, and manufacturing processes-shaping the future of engineering worldwide.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

About Synera

Synera develops the AI Agent Platform for Engineering. Trusted by OEMs and Tier 1 Suppliers, including Global Fortune 500 manufacturers and their affiliates, like BMW, Airbus, and NASA, Synera's AI agents accelerate product development by up to 10×-reducing complexity and controlling costs. By integrating directly with CAx tools, the platform empowers customers to build and deploy AI agents to operate as engineering experts within those applications-to supplement engineering teams and autonomously address product development tasks without delays.

Founded in 2018 in Bremen, Germany, by Dr. Moritz Maier, Sebastian Möller-Lafore, and Daniel Siegel, Synera has since expanded its presence to Boston, MA, Synera has built a robust partner ecosystem that includes more than 70 CAx tool integrations with leading providers such as Altair, Autodesk, Hexagon, PTC, and Siemens. The company also collaborates with vehicle technology specialists like ARRK and EDAG, as well as global consulting leaders including Accenture and Capgemini.

Guided by the vision to give every engineer the freedom and power to shape the future, Synera's agentic AI solutions work side by side with engineers, leveraging over 100,000 workflows to scale engineering capacity exponentially without corresponding cost growth.

Visit synera.io for more information.

