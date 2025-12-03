Maya HTT Adds Altair Suite to Portfolio of AI-Powered Engineering Software

Addition of Altair suite to the Maya HTT portfolio offers clients access to the most complete AI-powered industrial design and simulation software.

As a leading engineering software developer and Siemens partner, Maya HTT further enhances its ability to deliver digital transformation with new capabilities in electromagnetic simulation, high-performance computing (HPC) and data science and AI.

MONTREAL, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Maya HTT has signed an agreement with Siemens Digital Industries Software to add the Altair suite of products to its portfolio.

As a leading engineering software developer and Siemens partner, Maya HTT is proud to be able to offer its clients the most complete AI-powered portfolio of industrial design and simulation software.

With the addition of Altair software to its portfolio, all Maya HTT clients can expand their access to the digital twin and simulation technologies they need to bring complex products to market faster.

The Altair product line will also complement and augment Maya HTT's successful industrial AI practice.

Altair's capabilities in the areas of simulation, HPC, data science, and AI are driving more efficient and sustainable products and processes.

Using Altair products, Maya HTT clients can optimize their high-performance computing processes, create new AI tools and perform data analytics to help accelerate innovation and digital transformation.

"This offering aligns with our commitment to help our clients achieve better engineering for a better future through sustainable digital transformation. Together with Siemens and Altair, Maya HTT empowers customers to embrace complexity with confidence," said Marc Lafontaine, Executive Vice President at Maya HTT.

"This is a strategic alignment of vision, expertise, and technology," said Marcel Milde, Vice President, EMEA Partner Channel at Siemens Digital Industries Software. "Maya HTT's technical depth and proven customer trust make them a key partner in driving the next era of digital transformation. By extending our partnership with Maya HTT to include the Altair suite, we can help more companies transform engineering complexity into competitive advantage."

About Maya HTT

Maya HTT is an industry-leading software developer and engineering solutions provider focused on CAE, CAD, CAM and PLM. A long-time partner of Siemens Digital Industries Software, Maya HTT collaborates in providing software, AI, and engineering services to help clients and partners worldwide boost performance, improve quality, drive down costs, reduce inefficiencies, and harness the value of their data.

Maya HTT has offices in the US, Canada, the UK, and France. Trusted by the world's leading innovators, Maya HTT works with the top companies in aerospace and defense, electronics and technology to solve complex engineering challenges and accelerate innovation. For more information, visit https://www.mayahtt.com

Contact Information: Nicolas Parisé, Director, Global Sales & EMEA, Maya HTT, nicolas.parise@mayahtt.com

