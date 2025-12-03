Filtronic has been awarded funding of £1.2m by the UK Space Agency's National Space Innovation Programme to develop a high-power Ka-band solid state power amplifier (SSPA). Filtronic has a strong position developing E-band SSPAs, with SpaceX already taking large volumes for the ground stations in its low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite network. Successful development of a Ka-band solution opens up the wider LEO and mid-Earth orbit (MEO) markets as next-generation services are developed.

