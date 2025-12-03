Aluminum Metal Powder Market worth $2.64 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, "Aluminum Metal Powder Market by Type (Powder, Flakes), Process (Atomization, Comminution, Electrolysis), Purity (92%-98%, 98%-99%, >99%), End-Use Industry (Paints & Coatings, Construction & Infrastructure, Industrial, Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense) and Region - Forecast to 2030", Aluminum metal powder market is expected to reach USD 2.64 billion by 2030 from USD 2.17 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2025 to 2030.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=104626207

Aluminum Metal Powder Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2023-2030

2025 Market Size: USD 2.17 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 2.64 billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 4.0%

Aluminum Metal Powder Market Trends & Insights:

The aluminum metal powder market is experiencing steady growth driven by its expanding use in construction materials, automotive lightweight components, aerospace alloys, industrial formulations, and electrical & electronics applications. Advancements in atomization and comminution technologies are enabling the production of high-purity, uniform, and application-specific powders with improved flowability, thermal conductivity, and reactivity, supporting wider adoption across high-performance sectors. The construction industry's rising use of AAC blocks and specialty chemicals, along with the automotive sector's focus on lightweight structures and enhanced thermal management for EVs, continues to boost demand. Additionally, the increasing utilization of aluminum powders in additive manufacturing, thermal spray coatings, and metallurgical processes combined with growth in electronics and defense applications requiring precise, high-strength materials is further strengthening the market's momentum across global markets.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.3% during forecast period.

By type, the powder segment is accounted for an 86.1% market share in 2024.

By process, Comminution segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.03% during forecast period.

By purity, the >99% segment is accounted for the largest market share in 2024.

By end-use industry, the paints & coatings segment is expected to dominate the market.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Aluminum Metal Powder Market"

170 - Tables

80 - Figures

200 - Pages

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=104626207

The aluminum metal powder market is experiencing steady growth, driven by rising demand across construction materials, industrial formulations, paints and coatings, automotive components, and aerospace applications. Powders dominate the market with over 85% share, supported by their extensive use in AAC blocks, refractories, additive manufacturing, metallurgy, and chemical processing, while flakes continue gaining traction in coatings, inks, and specialty finishing applications. Growing infrastructure development, accelerating EV production, increasing adoption of lightweight materials, and advancements in atomization and comminution processes are further boosting consumption. Additionally, the shift toward energy-efficient buildings, high-performance alloys, and modern manufacturing technologies is strengthening market expansion across global and regional industries.

In 2024, atomization process accounted for the largest share of the aluminum metal powder market, in terms of value.

In 2024, the atomization process held the largest share of the aluminum metal powder market owing to its ability to produce spherical, high-purity powders that meet the stringent performance requirements of advanced applications. Atomized powders are widely preferred in additive manufacturing, thermal spray coatings, automotive lightweighting, aerospace components, and high-precision metallurgy due to their superior flowability, controlled particle size, and consistent density. The process also supports the production of specialized alloy powders used in EV battery components, high-temperature parts, and engineered coatings, further strengthening its dominance. Growing investments in AM technologies, rising demand for high-performance materials, and the expansion of industries requiring uniform, contamination-free powders continue to reinforce the leading position of atomization in the global aluminum metal powder market.

In 2024, the paints and coatings segment accounted for the largest share of the Aluminum metal powder Market.

In 2024, the paints and coatings segment held the largest share of the aluminum metal powder market, driven by the extensive use of aluminum powders and flakes in protective, decorative, and functional coating formulations. Their ability to provide metallic effects, enhance UV and corrosion resistance, improve barrier properties, and deliver high reflectivity makes them essential across automotive refinishing, industrial equipment coatings, architectural finishes, and heat-resistant paints. The growing adoption of high-performance and specialty coatings supported by expanding manufacturing activity, infrastructure upgrades, and demand for durable surfaces continues to strengthen the dominance of this segment within the global market.

Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share of the aluminum metal powder Market.

Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share of the aluminum metal powder market, supported by its strong manufacturing ecosystem, substantial raw material availability, and the presence of major producers serving both domestic and export markets. The region's large-scale consumption in AAC block production, construction chemicals, automotive components, electronics, and pyrotechnics continues to drive high demand for both powders and flakes. Rapid industrialization, expanding infrastructure development, and the surge in EV and battery manufacturing further strengthen the region's dominance. Additionally, continuous capacity additions, competitive production costs, and growing investments in advanced powder technologies ensure that Asia Pacific remains the central hub for aluminum metal powder production and utilization globally.

Request Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=104626207

Key Players

Prominent companies include Valimet, Inc. (US), MMP Industries Ltd. (India), MEPCO (India), Kymera International (US), Höganäs AB (Swden), NovaCentrix (US), Zhangqiu Metallic Pigment Co., Ltd. (China), Toyo Aluminium K.K. (Japan), CNPC Powder (Canada), AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV (UK), China Ansteel Group Corporation Limited (China), Henan Yuanyang Powder Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Carlfors Bruk (Sweden), AVL Metal Powders n.v. (Belgium), Granges (Sweden).

Get access to the latest updates on Aluminum Metal Powder Companies and Aluminum Metal Powder Market Size

Browse Adjacent Market: Mining, Minerals and Metals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Brine Concentration Minerals Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Oxygen-Free Copper Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Steel Fiber Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Refractories Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Pharmaceutical Grade Lithium Carbonate Market - Global Forecast to 2028

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aluminum-metal-powder-market-worth-2-64-billion-by-2030---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302631496.html