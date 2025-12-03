Bridgeline Digital: Major International Material Handling Provider Selects HawkSearch to Enhance Search & Product Discovery

WOBURN, MA / ACCESS Newswire / December 3, 2025 / Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-powered marketing technology, announced today that its HawkSearch platform has been selected to power a new eCommerce experience for a major international provider in the material handling industry. The project will launch in partnership with a leading digital commerce agency, marking another successful collaboration within HawkSearch's growing partner ecosystem.

The global provider of automated material-handling and intralogistics systems delivers end-to-end solutions that streamline warehouse, airport and clean-room operations. Their implementation of HawkSearch will leverage the advanced web crawler to extract and enrich product attribute data from detailed descriptions, enhancing the customer experience with more accurate and relevant search results.

In addition, the company will utilize HawkSearch's customer targeting and merchandising capabilities to deliver personalized product recommendations, boost conversion rates, and increase average cart sizes.

This will allow customers to easily find the right parts, while the business gains greater control over product visibility, promotions, and discovery across its digital channels.

"This implementation shows how HawkSearch is setting a new standard for smart product discovery," said Ari Kahn, President and CEO of Bridgeline Digital. "Our AI-powered technology helps businesses create better customer experiences while improving overall performance."

About Bridgeline

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, visit www.bridgeline.com.

