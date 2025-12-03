Hoggan Scientific llc: Hoggan Scientific, LLC Receives U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Federal Supply Schedule Contract

Hoggan Scientific, LLC Awarded FSS Contract Provides Direct Access To Its Medical Dynamometers for Veterans Administration Hospitals and Other Federal Government Agencies

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / December 3, 2025 / Hoggan Scientific, LLC a leading manufacturer and innovator of medical dynamometers, announces that it has been awarded a VA Federal Supply Schedule Contract (FSS 65IIA) under Medical Equipment and Supplies by the U.S. Veteran's Administration. The company's contract number is 36F797D0251, effective 10/15/2025 through 10/14/2030, for its microFET line of diagnostic and evaluation products.

The FSS Contract streamlines the procurement process for government buyers and ensures that federal customers have access to Hoggan's portfolio of high-quality, accurate and durable microFET line of dynamometers for performing muscle strength, range of motion, and grip and pinch tests at pre-negotiated, government-approved pricing. And new purchases for Hoggan Scientific products are now backed by a 3-year warranty.

This significant milestone authorizes Hoggan Scientific to supply its medical devices directly to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), and other Federal Agencies. With the VA FSS award, Hoggan Scientific's products, including its flagship device microFET2 electronic handheld muscle strength test dynamometer, are now available through the GSA Advantage! online procurement marketplace, simplifying purchasing for federal healthcare providers.

"Receiving a VA FSS Contract underscores our commitment to supporting and empowering federal government healthcare professionals, offering equipment that gives accurate, objective and quantifiable data, which can be used to track patient progress and aid determining treatment and rehab plans," says Drazana Buckley, CEO. "This achievement reflects both the quality of our products and our dedication to meeting the rigorous requirements set forth by the federal government for securing a FSS contract."

Based in Salt Lake City, Utah, and set against the scenic backdrop of the Wasatch Mountains, Hoggan Scientific, LLC, has built a strong reputation for more than 30 years, manufacturing high-quality, reliable measuring devices-entirely in the United States. These dependable tools are used by clients locally and worldwide in physical and occupational therapy clinics, clinical trials, sports training facilities, hospitals, and universities, and for ergonomics, health and safety and engineering applications. For more information about Hoggan Scientific products the company offers, please visit the website http://www.hogganscientific.com, contact by phone at 800-678-7888/801-572-6500, or email to sales@hogganscientific.com. The manufacturer can also be found on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/HogganScientific.

