Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2025) - GoldQuest Mining Corp. (TSXV: GQC) (OTCQX: GDQMF) ("GoldQuest" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing 2025 drilling and metallurgical testwork program at the 100%-owned Romero Gold-Copper Project in the Dominican Republic.

Completed 5 metallurgical drillholes totalling 1,906 metres; approximately 1,600 m of representative core selected from all holes for advanced locked-cycle and variability testwork at ALS Kamloops, with first results expected in March 2026 and final report anticipated by late April/early May 2026.

Geotechnical and hydrogeological drilling advancing on schedule : 5 dedicated geotech holes (approximately 1,600 m) plus 12 hydrogeological holes (2 completed, 2 in progress), all expected to be finished by February 2026 to support Feasibility Study engineering design.

: 5 dedicated geotech holes (approximately 1,600 m) plus 12 hydrogeological holes (2 completed, 2 in progress), all expected to be finished by February 2026 to support Feasibility Study engineering design. One additional rig mobilizing in December and more in January to the high-priority Cachimbo discovery target to initiate resource delineation drilling and test additional early-stage targets along the Romero-Cachimbo mineralized corridor.

Once the geotechnical and hydrogeological drilling is completed, GoldQuest plans to transition these drills to Romero resource expansion drilling and to test proximal targets including the Romero Gap target.

Integration of new structural, geophysical and geological datasets into machine learning (AI) targeting software now underway following completion of district-scale structural review - expected to help refine and add additional quality exploration targets for 2026.

Since the program commenced in September 2025, the Company has successfully completed five metallurgical drill holes totalling 1,906 metres (Figure 1). These holes were specifically designed to provide fresh core from the already recognized Mineral Reserves area for advanced metallurgical testing and obtain detailed geotechnical information and samples in support of the ongoing Feasibility Study.

All the first five holes have visually confirmed high-grade mineralization at the core of the Romero deposit, showing multiple mineralization events, including massive sulphides, silicification, brecciation and other favorable alteration styles. Figure 2 shows different examples at different depths and locations of the orebody. In addition, assay results for these holes will be obtained as part of the metallurgical test work program currently underway.





Figure 1: Drill Progress at Romero

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1663/276661_goldquest.jpg











Figure 2: Selected core from 2025 drilling. a) Favorable multi-event hydrothermal alteration (Hole LTP-171 - 289 m). b) Multiple overprinting hydrothermal pulses related to Cu-Au mineralization (Hole LTP-172 - 252 m). c) Massive Cu-Au sulfide matrix breccia within tuff sequence (LTP-173 - 159.2 m). d) Hydrothermal quartz injection associated with favorable mineralization (LTP-174 - 192.3 m)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1663/276661_goldquest3.jpg

Approximately 1,600 metres of representative core have been selected from all five holes. Sample distribution ensures full representativity of the mineralized body across the planned mining sequence and different lithological and alteration domains. The sampling protocol was based on the definition of geo-metallurgical units (GMUs) and the construction of variability and life-of-mine composites. Locked-cycle tests and variability testing on these composites is expected to provide detailed processing parameters throughout the life of the mine and enable accurate sizing of plant equipment.

The selected laboratory for this advanced testwork program is ALS Kamloops (Canada), one of the world's most respected metallurgical facilities.

First results from the locked-cycle and variability testwork are expected in March 2026, with the final metallurgical report anticipated by the end of April or early May 2026.

In parallel, three additional drill rigs continue with a geotechnical and hydrogeological drilling program at the planned plant, waste dump, tailings facility areas, and critical infrastructure (Figure 2). This campaign consists of five dedicated geotechnical holes (approximately 1,600 metres in total) and twelve hydrogeological holes (2 completed and 2 ongoing) and is on schedule for completion by February 2026. Data from these holes will support detailed engineering design for the Feasibility Study.

One additional rig is being mobilized to Cachimbo to start the exploration program during December, with the objective of delineating a Mineral Resource in this target, and drill test other early-stage targets along the mineralized belt defined between Romero and Cachimbo. One additional rig is expected to be deployed in this area by January 2026.

With the completion of an integral review of district and local structural geology, which improved the understanding of gold-copper mineralization controls, 3D structural modelling, reprocessing and reinterpreting historical geophysical datasets, we are now focused on integrating all the datasets generated into a machine learning (AI) software to assist with the targeting.

Luis Santana, CEO of GoldQuest Mining Corp., commented: "We are very pleased with the rapid and safe progress of our 2025 program. Completing the metallurgical drilling campaign on schedule and securing representative samples from across the deposit marks an important de-risking milestone for the Romero Project. We now look forward to commencing greenfield exploration drilling at the Cachimbo target, with the first rig scheduled to start in early December and a second rig expected to be mobilized by late January 2026."

Figure 3: Drill Location and Program Detail.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1663/276661_goldquest2.jpg

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Leandro Sastre, P. Geo., VP of Exploration of GoldQuest and a Qualified Person for the technical information in this news release under NI 43-101-Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About GoldQuest

GoldQuest Mining Corp. (TSXV: GQC) (OTCQX: GDQMF) is a Canadian exploration and development company with strong participation from Dominican investors, focused on advancing its gold and copper assets in the Dominican Republic. With a Board and Management Team that have previously developed a mine still operating in the country.

The Company is well funded to carry out its exploration programs and to advance the development of its Romero gold/copper discovery, also located in the Tireo Formation of the Dominican Republic.

Additional information can be viewed at the Company's website www.goldquestcorp.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of GoldQuest Mining Corp.,

"Luis Santana"

Director & CEO

Forward-looking statements:

