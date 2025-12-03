Irish grid operator EirGrid has set the proposed minimum procurement for long-duration energy storage (LDES) procurement at 201 MW, well below its initial 2030 goal of 500 MW of storage capacity.From ESS News Energy Storage Ireland, the industry body representing the energy storage sector in Ireland, has called on the Irish grid operator EirGrid to deliver the government's target of 500 MW of energy storage by the end of the decade. In October, EirGrid opened a consultation for procurement of LDES but the proposed minimum procurement was set at just 201 MW. Energy Storage Ireland CEO Bobby Smith ...

