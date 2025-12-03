XCHG Limited ("XCharge" or the "Company"), (Nasdaq: XCH), an integrated EV charging and energy solutions company, today announced the establishment of new dual global headquarters located in Hamburg, Germany, and Austin, Texas. This decision reflects a deliberate evolution in the Company's global operating structure and supports its long-term strategy to position itself at the center of the rapidly expanding clean energy economy.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251202902694/en/

XCharge's Kyle, TX manufacturing facility sits just outside of its newly announced Austin, TX headquarters.

XCharge's move to a dual-headquarters model represents a significant milestone in the Company's evolution: by anchoring itself within two of the world's most advanced and influential clean-energy markets, XCharge is creating a stronger foundation for international growth, improved financial performance, and more resilient global operations. With more than 9,000 chargers installed worldwide-including the C6, C7, NZS, and GridLink product lines-XCharge has established a proven global footprint backed by a robust technology roadmap. The Company also holds an extensive intellectual property portfolio, with 26 design patents, 25 utility model patents, and 18 invention patents across Europe, the United States, and Asia. This new structure positions XCharge to accelerate product development, strengthen its supply chain, and deepen its partnerships with local stakeholders and investors across Europe and the United States.

"Establishing headquarters in Hamburg and Austin is a strategic investment in XCharge's future as we enter into our next phase of growth," said Simon Hou, Founder and CEO of XCharge. "These markets provide direct access to highly skilled talent pools, strong regulatory support for clean energy, and proximity to customers who require industry-leading uptime and reliability. This foundation enhances our ability to scale efficiently and collaborate more closely with strategic partners who are shaping the future of clean energy."

XCharge has observed increasing demand from utilities, fleets, charging networks, and infrastructure developers who require localized engineering, service, and operational expertise. This market trend has accelerated the Company's transition into a globally identified and globally managed organization supported by teams embedded within the regions they serve. As EV charging and battery-integrated systems become critical infrastructure, customers expect rapid deployment, high system availability, and responsive partnership. The dual-headquarters model is designed to meet those expectations.

Over the past several years, XCharge has expanded its workforce across Europe and the Americas, serving clients in more than 30 countries worldwide. And with its inherent global structure and mindset-supported by staff across 23 locations who speak over 10 languages-the expansion reinforces the Company's commitment to localized operations and mirrors the broader industry shift toward region-specific solutions. The newly designated headquarters formalize this transition and reinforce XCharge's position within the global energy sector at a time when long-term investment in charging and energy storage continues to accelerate.

The Company remains focused on scaling its technology, expanding its customer base, and delivering reliable infrastructure that supports the worldwide shift to electric transportation and decentralized energy systems.

About XCharge

XCharge (NASDAQ: XCH), founded in 2015, is an integrated EV charging and energy solutions company. With dual headquarters in Hamburg, Germany and Austin, Texas, the Company offers comprehensive EV charging solutions, which primarily include the DC fast chargers and the advanced battery-integrated DC fast chargers as well as its accompanying services. Through the combination of XCharge's proprietary charging technology, energy storage system technology and accompanying services, the Company enhances EV charging efficiency and unlocks the value of energy storage and management. Committed to providing innovative and efficient EV charging solutions, XCharge is actively working toward establishing a global green future that is critical to long-term growth and development.

About XCharge Europe GmbH

XCharge Europe GmbH is a provider of high-power and battery-integrated charging solutions. Headquartered in Hamburg since 2017, XCharge Europe GmbH supports industry leaders with innovative charging solutions and reliable after-sales service. With the addition of a new test lab in Hamburg in 2024, alongside the new Madrid technical center, XCharge Europe GmbH reinforces its commitment to the European market, enabling rigorous product testing, tailored solutions, and the advancement of e-mobility across the region.

About XCharge North America

XCharge North America specializes in high-power EV charging and battery-integrated solutions tailored to the North American electrical grid. With solutions that store energy, improve grid resilience, and create new revenue streams, XCharge North America is the first scalable open-access EV charging solution designed to strengthen the country's electrical grid and broader energy infrastructure while providing charging solutions for EVs from individual to fleet.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements are made pursuant the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about XCHG Limited's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "objective," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in XCHG Limited's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and XCHG Limited does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251202902694/en/

Contacts:

XCharge Europe GmbH: Albina Iljasov eu@xcharge.com

XCharge North America: Alex Urist, Vice President alex.urist@xcharge.us