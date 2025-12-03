Anzeige
03.12.2025 13:38 Uhr
Visit Qatar Presents Ludovico Einaudi Live in Doha

DOHA, QA / ACCESS Newswire / December 3, 2025 / Visit Qatar presents one of the world's most celebrated composers and pianists, Ludovico Einaudi, to perform live in Doha on 9 January 2026 at the iconic Katara Amphitheatre. Doors open at 20:00 for an evening promising an extraordinary blend of emotion, artistry, and world-class music. Tickets are available at: https://doha.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/102626/ludovico-einaudi

Known for his minimalist yet deeply evocative compositions, Ludovico Einaudi has captured global audiences with performances that seamlessly fuse classical tradition with contemporary sensibilities. His music, featured in internationally acclaimed films such as Nomadland and The Intouchables, has made him one of the most-streamed classical musicians worldwide.

As Qatar continues to attract visitors from the region and around the world, the highly anticipated Ludovico Einaudi concert reflects Visit Qatar's commitment to hosting world-renowned talent and delivering unforgettable experiences that further enhance the country's appeal as a leading global tourism destination.

This event forms part of Qatar Calendar's activities, which provides residents and visitors with a comprehensive guide to explore a wide range of events, including concerts, festivals, and exhibitions.

For more information on Qatar Calendar's upcoming events, visit www.visitqatar.com, download the Visit Qatar app, and follow @QatarCalendar on social media.

- End -

For media-related inquiries, please contact Visit Qatar's Press Office on:

+974 3392 4466 | pressoffice@visitqatar.qa

About Visit Qatar

Visit Qatar is the main arm of Qatar Tourism. Visit Qatar's mission is to promote and expand tourism in Qatar by cultivating its rich culture, developing thrilling attractions, enhancing Qatar's calendar, becoming the leading MICE destination in the region, diversifying events and luxury experiences. Visit Qatar is rooted in Service Excellence, boosting the entire tourism value chain, and increasing local and international visitor demand in Qatar. Through Visit Qatar's network of international offices in priority markets, cutting-edge digital platforms, and marketing campaigns, Visit Qatar is expanding Qatar's presence globally and enhancing the tourism sector.

Web: www.visitqatar.com

SOURCE: Visit Qatar



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/visit-qatar-presents-ludovico-einaudi-live-in-doha-1114337

