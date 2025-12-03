Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2025) - Altamira Gold Corp. (TSXV: ALTA) (FSE: T6UP) (OTCQB: EQTRF) ("Altamira" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Richard Sillitoe as technical advisor to support exploration work across its Cajueiro Porphyry Gold District, Brazil.

Dr. Sillitoe is recognized as one of the world's leading authorities on porphyry and epithermal systems. During more than five decades as an independent consultant, he has worked with mining companies, international agencies and government groups in over 100 countries. His field-based approach to deposit modelling has contributed to the discovery and advancement of major copper and precious metal deposits around the world.

A prolific contributor to economic geology, Dr. Sillitoe has authored more than 130 technical papers and several books documenting key discoveries throughout the circum-Pacific region. His contributions have earned industry awards in Europe, Australia and the Americas, including the Penrose Gold Medal from the Society of Economic Geologists, where he served as president from 1999 to 2000.

Dr. Sillitoe earned his PhD from the University of London in 1968. He began his career with the Geological Survey of Chile before returning to London for a Shell postdoctoral fellowship at the Royal School of Mines. He later established a global consulting practice that has fundamentally shaped modern understanding of porphyry and epithermal systems.

CEO Mike Bennett commented; "We are very pleased to have Dick join us at a key stage for the Company. We have multiple gold prospects in a demonstrated porphyry district at Cajueiro. His knowledge of mineralized porphyry and epithermal systems is unmatched, and his perspective will help us refine our targeting and advance the porphyry potential we are seeing across our Cajueiro District. With two rigs currently drilling on site, we will continue follow-up drilling of the new discoveries and move ahead with expansion drilling at the Maria Bonita and Central gold deposits."

Drilling Update

Diamond drilling with two rigs is currently in progress at both the Maria Bonita deposit and the Cajueiro Central deposit.

About Altamira Gold Corp.

The Company is focused on the exploration and development of gold projects within western central Brazil, strategically advancing five projects spanning over 100,000 hectares within the prolific Juruena Gold Belt-an area that has historically yielded over 6 million ounces of placer gold3. The Company's advanced Cajueiro project contains two gold deposits. The central area comprises NI 43-101 resources of 5.66Mt @ 1.02 g/t gold for a total of 185,000 oz in the Indicated Resource category and 12.66Mt @ 1.26 g/t gold for a total of 515,000oz in the Inferred Resource category. In addition, the Maria Bonita gold deposit comprises additional open pit Indicated Resources of 24.19Mt @ 0.46g/t for a total of 357,800oz, and Inferred Resources of 25.64Mt @ 0.44g/t for a total of 362,400oz.

Ongoing exploration and fieldwork at Cajueiro indicate the presence of multiple porphyry gold systems, reinforcing its potential for district-scale development. These hard-rock gold sources align with historical alluvial gold production, highlighting the region's exceptional gold endowment and potential scalability. With two independently established mineral resources, a highly prospective geological setting and a track record of significant discoveries, the Company is well-positioned to unlock further value across its extensive land package.

1NI 43-101 Technical Report, Cajueiro Project, Mineral Resource Estimate: Global Resource Engineering, Denver Colorado USA, 10thOctober 2019; Authors K. Gunesch, PE; H. Samari, QP-MMSA; T. Harvey, QP-MMSA

2 NI43-101 Technical Report, Mineral Resource for the Maria Bonita Prospect: VMG Consultoria, Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brazil. 12th June 2025; Author V. Myadzel

3 Juliani, C. et al; Gold in Paleoproterozoic (2.1 to 1.77 Ga) Continental Magmatic Arcs at the Tapajós and Juruena Mineral Provinces (Amazonian Craton, Brazil): A New Frontier for the Exploration of Epithermal-Porphyry and Related Deposits. Minerals 2021, 11, 714. https://doi.org/10.3390/min11070714

