WeCap Plc - Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 03

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY WECAP PLC TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ("RIS"), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

WeCap plc

AQSE: WCAP

("WeCap" or the "Company")

Notice of ANNUAL General Meeting

The Company is pleased to announce that it has posted a notice convening an Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders, to be held at 11.00 a.m. on 22nd December 2025, at the office of AlbR Capital Limited, 3rd Floor, 80 Cheapside, London, EC2V 6EE.

A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting is available at https://wecapplc.com/

The Directors of the Company, who have issued this RIS announcement after due and careful enquiry, accept responsibility for its content.

REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT ENDS

Enquiries:

Company:

info@WeCapplc.com

AlbR Capital Limited

Corporate Advisor:

+ 44 (0) 20 7220 9795

Tennyson Securities Limited

Corporate Broker:

Peter Krens: +44 (0) 20 7186 9033 (Direct)