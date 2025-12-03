WeCap Plc - Notice of AGM
THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY WECAP PLC TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ("RIS"), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.
WeCap plc
AQSE: WCAP
("WeCap" or the "Company")
Notice of ANNUAL General Meeting
The Company is pleased to announce that it has posted a notice convening an Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders, to be held at 11.00 a.m. on 22nd December 2025, at the office of AlbR Capital Limited, 3rd Floor, 80 Cheapside, London, EC2V 6EE.
A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting is available at https://wecapplc.com/
The Directors of the Company, who have issued this RIS announcement after due and careful enquiry, accept responsibility for its content.
