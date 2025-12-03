Zagreb, Croatia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2025) - Leading European digital product agency Infinum has acquired Manchester-based cybersecurity company AMR CyberSecurity.

The deal marks Infinum's second international acquisition this year, following the takeover of Dutch agency Your Majesty earlier in 2025.





Infinum Expands Cybersecurity Capabilities With AMR Acquisition

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10587/276636_bbc9f56ea49dca05_001full.jpg

AMR CyberSecurity provides several services recognized by industry accreditations, including:

Penetration testing

Cybersecurity consulting

Security training

The company serves clients in telecommunications, finance, aerospace, defence, and national security. Its addition expands Infinum's technical capabilities across security-focused services in the wake of increased cybersecurity threats. Both organizations maintain established quality standards and a shared focus on secure and reliable digital solutions.

"As digital products grow more complex and cyber threats become more sophisticated, organizations increasingly need partners who can provide both exceptional engineering and robust security. Joining Infinum gives our team the opportunity to bring our cybersecurity expertise to a wider range of industries and international clients," said Martin Walsham, Director of AMR CyberSecurity.

Infinum's expanded capabilities strengthen the support and protection available to clients, who now gain access to a wider set of cybersecurity services and quicker response times, delivered through a coordinated global team.

"AMR CyberSecurity brings specialized knowledge in one of the most critical areas of today's digital landscape. When we combine their deep expertise with Infinum's technological strength and engineering excellence, we're creating a powerful foundation for cybersecurity within our organization. This acquisition strengthens our service portfolio and supports our strategy of expanding in the UK and Western European markets," said Nikola Kapraljevic, CEO of Infinum.

The acquisition opens access to a global network of colleagues, larger and more diverse projects, and the full support of Infinum's engineering, design, and business infrastructure.

Organizations seeking secure, high-quality digital solutions can learn more about Infinum's expanded cybersecurity capabilities at https://infinum.com/cybersecurity/.

About AMR CyberSecurity

AMR CyberSecurity is a UK-based cybersecurity company focused on protecting organisations from emerging digital threats through advanced, reliable security solutions. The company is recognised for its industry accreditations, senior-level expertise, and commitment to professional, customer-focused service. With a strong technical foundation and a team of seasoned specialists, AMR CyberSecurity provides organisations with the confidence to innovate while safeguarding critical digital assets.

About Infinum

Infinum is an independent tech consultancy that designs and develops digital products for clients worldwide. Founded in 2005, the company operates from eight offices across Europe, the UK, and the United States, where more than 400 specialists work across industries such as finance, healthcare, and automotive. Infinum has earned multiple international awards, including the Red Dot Design Award and iF Design Award, and has been recognized several times as Croatia's Best Employer.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/276636

SOURCE: DesignRush