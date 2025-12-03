GEON Performance Solutions: GEON Performance Solutions Takes Home Gold Medal from EcoVadis

Sustainability practices rank in top five percent globally

WESTLAKE, OH / ACCESS Newswire / December 3, 2025 / GEON Performance Solutions, a global leader in the formulation, development and manufacture of performance polymer solutions, announced today that it received a Gold Medal for its sustainability practices from EcoVadis, a leader in business sustainability assessments.

GEON's score placed it in the 95th percentile globally for sustainable management and procurement out of nearly 49,000 companies assessed. The global average score was 53.4 out of 100, and GEON scored 78, placing it in the top five percent.

"We take pride in our role as responsible industry leaders," said Janice Worden, GEON's chief operating officer. "The sustainability practices of GEON create shared value for our people, customers and the planet. We're proud to see such strong results. Our advanced score indicates that our commitment to continuous improvement and innovation is working."

A score of 78 places GEON in the "Advanced" category of the rating scale, which indicates the company has a well-structured and proactive sustainability management system, relevant and tangible sustainability policies and actions, and a robust reporting system to track the impact of actions and key performance indicators. Only 19 percent of companies in the EcoVadis network achieved Advanced performance.

This was GEON's second year receiving a medal from EcoVadis. EcoVadis medals are awarded to organizations that implement sustainable procurement processes that reduce the risk of supply chain disruption, lower costs through collaborative actions, and provide market advantage when customers demand a sustainable and responsible supply chain. The EcoVadis assessment process measures the quality of a company's sustainability management system through three pillars: policies, actions and results. Companies are scored on 21 sustainability criteria that fall under the themes of environment, ethics, labor and human rights, and sustainable procurement. EcoVadis medals (bronze, silver, gold and platinum) are awarded to the top 35 percent of companies assessed.

Sustainability is central to GEON's vision, driving decisions with intention across the entire value chain. The company's actionable, outcome-driven sustainability goals focus on three key areas: optimize and advance operational excellence, shape thriving communities, and collaborate and innovate across our value chain. These goals are designed to integrate sustainability into core business and decision-making processes, promote a circular economy, foster an engaged workforce, and facilitate the creation of products that contribute to a more sustainable society. Learn more about sustainability at GEON at geon.com/about/sustainability.

About GEON Performance Solutions

GEON Performance Solutions unlocks the power of polymers for the future. From biomedical materials from our medical division, Foster, LLC, to building materials, automotive, connectivity, and appliances, customers in these markets rely on the portfolio of compounding solutions, highly adaptable vinyl, polyolefin, engineered resin technologies, and full-service contract manufacturing that we deliver. In every formulation, collaboration, and challenge we're shaping the brilliance of tomorrow and providing a formidable advantage by engineering what's possible. GEON has approximately 1,200 global associates and 15 world-class manufacturing plants with headquarters in Westlake, Ohio. Learn more at www.geon.com. GEON is a portfolio company of SK Capital Partners.

About SK Capital Partners

SK Capital is a private investment firm with a disciplined focus on the specialty materials, ingredients, and life sciences sectors. The Firm seeks to build resilient, sustainable, and growing businesses that create substantial long-term value. SK Capital aims to utilize its industry, operating, and investment experience to identify opportunities to transform businesses into higher performing organizations with improved strategic positioning, growth, and profitability, as well as lower operating risk. SK Capital's portfolio of businesses generates revenues of approximately $12 billion annually, employs more than 25,000 people globally, and operates more than 200 plants in over 30 countries. The Firm currently has approximately $9 billion in assets under management. For more information, please visit www.skcapitalpartners.com.

