Gallardo Periodontics and Implant Dentistry: What Leads to Gum Recession? Dr. Gallardo Breaks Down Key Contributing Factors

From natural gum thickness to orthodontic history and inflammation, Dr. Gallardo explains the main causes behind receding gums and how specialists customize treatment to individual anatomy.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / December 3, 2025 / Gum recession is one of the most common oral health concerns among adults, yet many people are unaware of what causes it or why it progresses differently from one person to another. As more patients seek evaluation for symptoms like tooth sensitivity, exposed roots, and changes in their gumline, understanding the underlying factors becomes an important step in protecting oral health. Renowned Miami periodontist Dr. John Paul Gallardo of Gallardo Periodontics and Implant Dentistry is helping clarify the leading causes of gum recession and the treatment options available today.

Dr. John Paul Gallardo, a Miami periodontist, specializes in diagnosing and treating gum recession with advanced care.

While gum recession can be influenced by daily habits, Dr. Gallardo notes that it is often more complex than patients realize. Factors such as genetics, tooth position, gum thickness, and anatomical features can all shape how - and how quickly - the gums recede. Identifying these elements early can help patients prevent further changes and explore proven solutions for restoring healthy tissue.

Genetics and Gum Biotype

One of the most significant contributors to gum recession is a person's natural tissue "biotype," meaning the thickness and strength of their gums. Some individuals naturally develop thicker, more resilient tissue, while others have thin or delicate gum tissue that is more prone to recession. Patients with a thin biotype may experience gum recession even when brushing correctly and maintaining consistent oral hygiene.

A thin biotype also responds differently to inflammation or orthodontic movement, making early evaluation especially valuable. For many patients, it offers reassurance to learn that their recession may not be the result of personal habits but rather the natural way their gums and bone developed.

Orthodontic History and Tooth Position

Tooth position plays a major role in gum stability. When teeth erupt or shift into positions outside the bony foundation that normally supports them, recession can occur simply because the underlying bone is unable to fully protect the gum tissue. Dr. Gallardo frequently sees this in patients who previously underwent Invisalign or traditional braces. While orthodontic treatment is not the cause of the recession, the precise way teeth must be aligned sometimes places a tooth closer to the boundary of available bone.

This can lead to a pattern where one tooth experiences greater recession than its neighbors. In more pronounced cases of malposition, the exposed root surface also becomes harder to keep clean, which increases inflammation and accelerates tissue loss. A careful periodontal evaluation can determine whether orthodontic correction, gum grafting, or a combination of both is appropriate.

Brushing Habits and Frenum Pull

Although genetics and anatomy are leading contributors, certain habits can worsen gum recession over time. Aggressive brushing - especially with hard-bristled toothbrushes - can gradually wear down gum tissue. Dr. Gallardo notes that many patients have been told brushing too hard is the primary cause of their recession, but it is usually a compounding factor rather than the root cause.

A strong frenum attachment, the small band of tissue connecting the lip to the gums, can also contribute when it pulls on the gumline during speaking or brushing. This tension can make the tissue more vulnerable, particularly in areas that already have thin or delicate gum tissue.

Bone Support and Long-Term Gum Health

Healthy gums rely heavily on adequate underlying bone. When a tooth develops outside of the ideal bone envelope or bone has been lost due to gum disease, the gumline often follows. Once recession begins, the area can become increasingly difficult for patients to clean effectively. Studies show that recessed areas harbor more plaque and inflammation, making professional care even more important.

To address this, treatment often begins with deep cleaning and anti-infective therapy to stabilize the area before considering surgical repair. In cases involving misaligned teeth, referral to an orthodontist may be recommended to bring the tooth back into a healthier position before correcting the remaining gum recession.

Modern Treatments for Receding Gums

Advancements in periodontal care now allow many patients to address gum recession with techniques that are more comfortable and more predictable than traditional methods alone. At Gallardo Periodontics and Implant Dentistry, treatment plans are personalized based on the patient's tissue quality, anatomical needs, and desired outcomes.

Commonly recommended treatments include:

Soft-Tissue Grafting: A proven method that reinforces thin or weakened gum tissue to protect the roots of teeth.

AlloDerm Grafting: An innovative approach using donor tissue to thicken and strengthen the gumline without needing donor tissue from the patient's palate. More information is available at the practice's dedicated page on AlloDerm grafting.

Pinhole Surgical Technique: A minimally invasive method for repositioning gum tissue without traditional incisions. Details can be found at Pinhole Surgical Technique.

Connective-Tissue Grafts: Still preferred in certain cases, particularly when treating recession on the tongue side of teeth or when controlling tissue thickness in highly visible areas.

Anti-Infective Therapy and Deep Cleaning: For many patients, the first step in treating recession associated with inflammation or early periodontal disease. Learn more about hygiene and cleaning at the practice's teeth cleaning page.

Dr. Gallardo emphasizes that grafting not only improves appearance but also improves long-term oral health by providing stronger, more resilient gum tissue than what many patients naturally had. This helps protect the teeth, reduce sensitivity, and support better long-term maintenance.

When to Seek a Periodontal Evaluation

Many patients delay treatment because gum recession develops gradually and often without pain. Early assessment, however, can prevent additional tissue loss and reduce the need for more complex procedures later. Patients who notice sensitivity, visible roots, longer-looking teeth, or changes in gum contour benefit from timely evaluation by a periodontal specialist.

Gallardo Periodontics and Implant Dentistry provides comprehensive diagnostic care, including digital imaging and individualized treatment planning, to help patients achieve healthier, more stable gums. As part of ongoing patient education, the practice frequently shares case insights on its Instagram page, offering real examples of gum recession and treatment outcomes.

About Gallardo Periodontics and Implant Dentistry

Located in Miami, FL, Gallardo Periodontics and Implant Dentistry offers specialized periodontal care, advanced gum treatments, dental implants, and minimally invasive options for patients seeking healthier gums and improved oral function. More information about the practice, services, and Dr. Gallardo's background can be found at miamiperio.com.

Patients seeking an evaluation for gum recession can contact the practice through the online form at https://www.miamiperio.com/contact.

