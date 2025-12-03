Dateline Resources Limited: Colosseum BFS Drilling Returns Wide Intercepts in North Pipe

SAN BERNARDINO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 3, 2025 / Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTR)(OTCQB:DTREF)(FSE:YE1) is pleased to announce further drilling results at its 100%-owned Colosseum Gold and Rare Earth Element (REE) Project in San Bernardino County, California. The results from a further two reverse circulation (RC) holes drilled below the North Pit have provided gold assay results that exceed the mineral resource grade for the Indicated blocks that they intercepted, with the expectation that this result will improve the mineral resource grade for the blocks in the vicinity when a new mineral resource estimate is undertaken early in 2026.

Highlights

Strong gold intercepts confirm the continuity of mineralisation at depth in the North Pipe: RC25-001 returned 64.0m @ 1.24 g/t Au from 0m (beneath the existing north pit) Incl. 1.52m @ 3.17g/t Au from 3.05m And 1.52m @ 5.68g/t Au from 30.48m And 7.66m @ 3.16g/t Au from 53.34m RC25-004 returned 132.58m @ 0.95 g/t Au from 3.05m Incl. 3.05m @ 3.25g/t Au from 27.43m Incl 3.05m @ 7.09g/t Au from 112.8m



RC25-001 returned a broad intercept of 64.0m @ 1.24g/t Aufrom surface, including a high-grade zone of 7.66m @ 3.16g/t Aufrom 53.34m.

RC25-004 had a broad intercept of 132.58m @ 0.95g/t Aufrom 3.05m. incl 3.05m @ 3.25g/t Aufrom 27.43m and 3.05m @ 7.09g/t Aufrom 112.8m).

Both of these holes have returned higher grades than currently estimated in the Indicated mineral resource blocks they intercepted.

Figure 1: Plan view showing the drillholes mentioned in this announcement as well as the orientation of the cross section shown in Figure 2.

Figure 2: Cross-section of the Colosseum deposit illustrating the existing open pit outline and gold intercepts

Drilling was suspended for the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States and is planned to recommence in the coming days.

Dateline will continue to update shareholders as additional assay results are received and as the Bankable Feasibility Study progresses. The Company remains confident that the drilling program will confirm the feasibility of the Colosseum Gold-REE Project by better defining the mineral resource base and de-risking the path to production.

This press release has been authorized for release by the Board of Dateline Resources Limited.

About Dateline Resources Limited

Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTR)(OTCQB:DTREF)(FSE:YE1.F) is an Australian company focused on mining and exploration in North America. The Company owns 100% of the Colosseum Gold-REE Project in California.

The Colosseum Gold Mine is located in the Walker Lane Trend in East San Bernardino County, California. On 6 June 2024, the Company announced to the ASX that the Colosseum Gold mine has a JORC-2012 compliant Mineral Resource estimate of 27.1Mt @ 1.26g/t Au for 1.1Moz. Of the total Mineral Resource, 455koz @ 1.47/t Au (41%) are classified as Measured, 281koz @1.21g/t Au (26%) as Indicated and 364koz @ 1.10g/t Au (33%) as Inferred.

On 23 May 2025, Dateline announced that updated economics for the Colosseum Gold Project generated an NPV6.5 of US$550 million and an IRR of 61% using a gold price of US$2,900/oz.

The Colosseum is located less than 10km north of the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine. Planning has commenced on drill testing the REE potential at Colosseum.

Dateline has also acquired the high-grade Argos Strontium Project, also located in San Bernadino County, California. Argos is reportedly the largest strontium deposit in the U.S. with previous celestite production grading 95%+ SrSO4.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement may contain "forward-looking statements" concerning Dateline Resources that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Generally, the words "will", "may", "should", "continue", "believes", "expects", "intends", "anticipates" or similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond Dateline Resources' ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, changes in regulatory environment and the behavior of other market participants. Dateline Resources cannot give any assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to have been correct. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Dateline Resources assumes no obligation and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise publicly any of the forward-looking statements set out herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent legally required.

Competent Person Statement

Sample preparation and any exploration information in this announcement is based upon work reviewed by Mr Greg Hall who is a Chartered Professional of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (CP-IMM). Mr Hall has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves" (JORC Code). Mr Hall is a Non-Executive Director of Dateline Resources Limited and consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.

Company Confirmations

The Company confirms it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the announcements dated 23 October 2024 with regard to the Colosseum MRE and 23 May 2025 with regard to Colosseum Project Economics. Similarly, the Company confirms that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates and the forecast financial information referred to in those previous announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed.

