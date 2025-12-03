Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2025) - Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) ("Zodiac Gold" or the "Company"), a West African gold exploration company, is pleased to announce it has engaged Dr. John Arthur, an accomplished economic geologist and independent Qualified Person, to prepare an updated NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Todi Gold Project. The updated technical report is expected to include a mineral resource estimate on the Arthington discovery and an evaluation of exploration targets in the Ben Ben to Youth Camp areas along strike. The Company anticipates disclosing the mineral resource estimate and filing the updated technical report in Q1 2026.

Dr. Arthur brings more than 28 years of international experience including assignments on many of the most significant gold projects across West Africa, South America, Europe, and Central Asia. His gold project credentials include mineral resource estimation for studies from scoping to feasibility-level for major deposits such as Bogoso and Prestea in Ghana, where he also completed independent Mineral Resource Estimate updates in 2022 and 2024. His track record further includes NI 43-101 resource updates at the Sabodala gold mine in Senegal; PFS- and FS-stage resource modeling and estimation at Baomahun in Sierra Leone; technical and financial due diligence for the Essase Gold Project in Ghana; geological modeling and resource sign-off at Mandiana in Guinea; and maiden resource estimation at the Kisinkala gold and copper project in the DRC. Additional major gold project involvement includes technical work on Kumtor in Kyrgyzstan, Crixás and Morro do Ouro in Brazil, numerous Witwatersrand gold mines in South Africa, and multiple feasibility-level roles across Africa and Europe. He previously worked as Principal Geologist for SRK Consulting (UK) for 19 years.

Commenting on the engagement, David Kol, President & CEO of Zodiac Gold, stated: "Having Dr. Arthur update our NI 43-101 Technical Report, including a mineral resource estimate for the Arthington discovery, is a major step forward for Zodiac Gold. His experience on some of Africa's most important gold deposits combined with his prior work with Zodiac Gold make him uniquely positioned to independently assess our discovery at Arthington as well as other highly prospective targets in our district-scale portfolio. We believe this work will establish the technical foundation for our next stage of growth."

Tom Dowrick, Director of Exploration at Zodiac Gold, is a Chartered Geologist of the Geological Society of London and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical and scientific information provided in this release.

Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) is a West-African gold exploration company focused on its flagship Todi Gold Project situated in Liberia-an underexplored, politically stable, mining friendly jurisdiction hosting several large-scale gold and iron ore deposits. Strategically positioned along the fertile Todi Shear Zone, Zodiac Gold is developing a district-scale gold opportunity with additional iron ore potential, covering a vast 2,316 km2 land package. The Todi Gold Project has undergone de-risking, showcasing proven gold occurrences at both surface and depth, with five drill-ready targets, of which two have been drilled and high-grade gold intercepts.

