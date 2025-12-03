Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2025) - T2 Metals Corp. (TSXV: TWO) (OTCQB: TWOSF) (WKN: A3DVMD) ("T2" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that due to strong demand, the Company has increased the non-flow-through portion of the non-brokered private placement (the "Financing"), announced on November 12, 2025, by up to $368,570. The Company now proposes to issue an aggregate of up to 4,562,567 hard dollar units (each a "HD Unit"), at a price of $0.30 per HD Unit, for gross proceeds of up to $1,368,770. The flow-through portion of the Financing remains the same at 250,000 flow-through units (each a "FT Unit") at a price of $0.40 per FT Unit, to raise up to $100,000.

Each HD Unit will consist of one common share and one-half of a common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase an additional common share at a price of $0.45 for a period of two years from closing. Each FT Unit will consist of one common share and one-half of a common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will be issued on a non-flow-through basis and will entitle the holder to purchase an additional common share at a price of $0.45 for a period of two years from closing.

Proceeds from the Financing will be used to fund exploration at the Company's Sherridon copper-gold project in Manitoba, the Shanghai gold-silver project in the Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt and for working capital.

The gross proceeds from the sale of FT Units will be used by the Company to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that will qualify as "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures" as both terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Qualifying Expenditures") related to the Sherridon Project, Manitoba.

There will be insider participation in the Financing. Finders' fees may be paid on a portion of the Financing and net proceeds will be used for working capital and exploration.

All securities issued in the Financing are subject to a four-month hold period and to all necessary regulatory approvals, including the final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the Shares in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The Shares have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state of the United States, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration requirements.

About T2 Metals Corp (TSXV: TWO) (OTCQB: TWOSF) (WKN: A3DVMD)

T2 Metals Corp is an emerging copper and precious metal company enhancing shareholder value through exploration and discovery. The Company continues to target under-explored areas, including the Sherridon, Lida, Cora and Copper Eagle projects where post-mineralization cover masks areas of high geological prospectivity in the vicinity of major mines.

SOURCE: T2 Metals Corp.