Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2025) - Trail Blazer Capital Corp. (TSXV: TBLZ.P) (the "Company") announces that its common shares will resume trading on the TSX Venture Exchange, under the existing ticker symbol, on or about December 5, 2025.

Trading in the common shares of the Company was previously halted in connection with the entering into of a letter of intent (the "Letter of Intent") with Good Purpose Investments Inc. ("GPI") on April 8, 2024. The Letter of Intent was subsequently terminated.

On behalf of the Board,

Trail Blazer Capital Corp.

Alnesh Mohan, Chief Executive Officer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to the timing for the resumption of trading and any associated regulatory approvals, the reliability of third party information and other factors or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

