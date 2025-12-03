Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) ("Genius Sports," "Genius" or the "Group"), the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media, is hosting an Investor Day today to present its 2028 financial outlook and the technology and growth strategy which underpin it.

Across the event, the Genius Sports leadership team will showcase the power of its scaled data technology platform, GeniusIQ, as the operating system of modern sport, and demonstrate how the company expects to deliver durable, high-margin growth to its 2028 financial targets:

$1.2 billion in Group Revenue

$365 million in Group Adjusted EBITDA, representing a 30% margin

$220 million in Free Cash Flow, representing 60% conversion

"Our 2028 targets sit on top of already-demonstrated growth and margin progress, not blue-sky ambition," said Mark Locke, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Genius Sports. "With multiple monetization engines built on one GeniusIQ platform infrastructure, Genius is a pure play investment in the growth of modern, digital sport consumption."

Genius Sports Chief Financial Officer, Bryan Castellani, added, "Genius' clear, diversified revenue drivers, supported by the predictability of long-term contracts, stable cost base, and scaled infrastructure, allow us to deliver our 2028 financial targets with confidence and to generate sustained free cash flow to deploy against our disciplined capital allocation framework."

The Investor Day will feature panel conversations with representatives from key partners to discuss the role of Genius Sports' data and media infrastructure across the sports, media, and advertising ecosystem, including:

Roger Goodell, Commissioner of the National Football League

Erick Estrada, VP of Product Development at Publicis Sports Entertainment

Sam Bloom, Head of Partnerships at PMG

Additional Investor Day highlights include:

Strengthening Competitive Advantage through GeniusIQ the end-to-end AI platform serves as the foundational technology infrastructure for global sport, capturing and processing next-generation data that expands monetization opportunities across existing and future product categories

Betting Segment Outpacing Global Market Growth premium official content, in-play product innovation, and distribution to more than 650 global regulated sportsbook partners support recurring and visible growth levers

A Rapidly Expanding, High-Margin Media Businessthe combination of real-time game signals, FANHub audience intelligence, and exclusive inventory such as BetVision and augmented ads position Genius at the center of the sports advertising ecosystem

Webcast Information

The live stream of the presentation will begin at 9:00 am ET and can be accessed on the Genius Sports Investor Relations website at investors.geniussports.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations website after the conclusion of the event.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the global sports, betting and media ecosystem. As the operating system of modern sport, our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, creating highly immersive products that enrich fan experiences across the entire sports industry.

We are the trusted partner to over 1,000 sports organizations, including many of the world's largest leagues, teams, sportsbooks, brands and broadcasters, such as the NFL, English Premier League, NCAA, DraftKings, FanDuel, bet365, Coca-Cola, EA Sports, CBS, NBC and ESPN.

Genius Sports is uniquely positioned through AI, computer vision and big data to power the future of sports fan experiences. From delivering augmented broadcasts and enhanced highlights, to automated officiating tools, immersive betting solutions and personalized marketing activations, we connect the entire sports value chain from the rights holder all the way through to the fan.

