Mappedin, Inc.: Mappedin Indoor Mapping Powers New Pittsburgh International Airport Terminal, Propelling a Modern Airport Experience

Unified mapping system delivers real-time information across platforms to engage travelers, streamline operations, and unlock revenue streams

WATERLOO, ON, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mappedin, the indoor mapping leader transforming the way venues are experienced, managed, and understood, today announced a partnership with Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) supporting the airport's $1.7 billion Terminal Modernization Program. Designed to serve a region experiencing record growth, the new terminal will streamline the journey from curb to gate while accommodating nearly 10 million passengers annually.

Mappedin's indoor mapping platform is part of Pittsburgh International's modernization, providing a foundational digital layer that connects people, data, and decisions while enhancing navigation, improving operational coordination, and supporting the airport's broader goal of efficiency, engagement, and non-aeronautical revenue growth.

"The transformed Pittsburgh International Airport is designed to deliver a more intuitive, cohesive, and carefully crafted airport journey-from curb to gate and back again," said Deepak Nayyar, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Pittsburgh International Airport. "Built by Pittsburghers for Pittsburghers, this new terminal reflects the Pittsburgh region, with thoughtfully designed spaces that meet the way people actually use the airport: family-style meet-and-greet areas, inviting outdoor green spaces before security, and technology that connects every part of the journey. Mappedin's platform helps travelers to navigate, discover amenities, and enjoy a more connected experience with the new airport."

The collaboration focuses on three core areas that define the future of the airport experience:

Modernized Airport Experience: Live updates and inclusive accessibility deliver seamless navigation and planning.

Live updates and inclusive accessibility deliver seamless navigation and planning. Optimized Airport Discovery: Personalized, location-based experiences drive engagement and revenue.

Personalized, location-based experiences drive engagement and revenue. Unified Data Aggregation: Real-time operational data in a single mapping system ensures consistency and efficiency.

Mappedin's all-in-one platform brings these pillars to life through a suite of integrated features and capabilities including:

Modernized Airport Experience

Real-Time Information: Connects flight updates, parking availability, and security wait time information directly on the map personalized to each journey.

Connects flight updates, parking availability, and security wait time information directly on the map personalized to each journey. Omnichannel Navigation: Provides a consistent experience across web, mobile, kiosks, and all digital displays.

Provides a consistent experience across web, mobile, kiosks, and all digital displays. Inclusive Accessibility and Design: Ensures every passenger can navigate with ease through support for screen readers and barrier-free routing, paired with a clean, intuitive interface for easy orientation. Features include icon zoom and device-level accessibility settings, such as optimized colors, fonts, iconography, and naming, for a consistent, inclusive experience.

Ensures every passenger can navigate with ease through support for screen readers and barrier-free routing, paired with a clean, intuitive interface for easy orientation. Features include icon zoom and device-level accessibility settings, such as optimized colors, fonts, iconography, and naming, for a consistent, inclusive experience. QR Code Positioning: Automates easy positioning with "start here" markers, allowing travelers to instantly locate themselves within the terminal.

Optimized Airport Discovery

Proximity Highlights: Surfaces nearby concessions, services, and amenities on flight cards to encourage discovery and spending.

Surfaces nearby concessions, services, and amenities on flight cards to encourage discovery and spending. Deals and Events: Displays promotions and events on maps and homepages, linking travelers directly to destinations.

Displays promotions and events on maps and homepages, linking travelers directly to destinations. Click-and-Pay Integration: Connects location cards to partner services like food ordering or parking, enabling seamless transactions.

Connects location cards to partner services like food ordering or parking, enabling seamless transactions. Analytics Dashboard: Provides real-time visibility into the passenger journey, behavior, and campaign performance, with flexible integration that connects analytics across airport systems for deeper insights.

Unified Data Aggregation

Data Feeds: Combines live information from flights, parking, and security into one mapping system.

Combines live information from flights, parking, and security into one mapping system. System Integration: Powers chatbots, diverse digital applications, and airport systems with real-time data and location-based information.

Powers chatbots, diverse digital applications, and airport systems with real-time data and location-based information. Centralized Management: Syncs data updates instantly across all digital touchpoints for efficiency, accuracy, and consistency.

Together, these capabilities create a scalable digital foundation that connects passengers to the information they need, when they need it, while helping airports make data-driven decisions to improve flow, satisfaction, and revenue performance.

"Our innovation partnership with Pittsburgh International Airport is about more than modernizing navigation; it's about enhancing the entire airport experience and creating new opportunities for engagement and growth," said Yuval Kossovsky, Managing Director of Transportation at Mappedin. "Our all-in-one platform enables the airport to continuously connect with travelers, guiding them to destinations and services that matter most while providing data-driven insights that optimize operations and unlock non-aeronautical revenue."

To explore Mappedin's role in Pittsburgh International's innovation and view the live map, visit https://flypittsburgh.com/pittsburgh-international-airport/map/#/ . To learn more about how Mappedin is transforming the airport experience, visit https://www.mappedin.com/industries/airports/ .

About Mappedin

Mappedin is the leading indoor mapping platform transforming the way venues are experienced, managed, and understood. Built for scale and trusted by the world's biggest brands, Mappedin's AI-powered tools make indoor mapping fast, flexible, and easy to integrate-powering navigation, analytics, and operations across billions of square feet in 57 countries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2837094/Mappedin__Inc__Mappedin_Indoor_Mapping_Powers_New_Pittsburgh_Int.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2837093/Mappedin__Inc__Mappedin_Indoor_Mapping_Powers_New_Pittsburgh_Int.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mappedin-indoor-mapping-powers-new-pittsburgh-international-airport-terminal-propelling-a-modern-airport-experience-302631264.html