ValueMomentum Designated as Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group's P&C Insurance IT Services PEAK Matrix

This recognition highlights ValueMomentum's ability to drive measurable outcomes for P&C insurers across value streams.

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ValueMomentum, a leading solutions provider exclusively focused on serving property and casualty (P&C) insurers, announced today that it was recognized as a Leader and a Star Performer in Everest Group's 2025 P&C Insurance IT Services PEAK Matrix report. This PEAK Matrix profiles 31 IT services providers for the P&C insurance industry, evaluating them on characteristics including market impact, vision, and capabilities across key dimensions.

ValueMomentum was recognized for its singular focus on P&C, its organizational structure centered around insurance value streams, and the company's verticalized solution offerings for a range of business needs. This placement reflects the growing demand from insurers for specialized partners who can combine the ability to scale a range of technologies with relevant domain knowledge across the insurance life cycle. The report also highlighted ValueMomentum's differentiated expertise in bureau content, its expertise in multi-state commercial lines implementations, knowledge-intensive services like catastrophe modeling and GenAI, and verticalized offerings such as underwriting workbenches and intelligent document processing.

"ValueMomentum stands out in the insurance IT services market with a value stream-led operating model and deep expertise in P&C insurance," said Aurindum Mukherjee, Practice Director, Everest Group. "Its strengths lie in delivering business-aligned solutions across underwriting, claims, and product areas by combining advisory depth and engineering capabilities with embedded AI. Clients have recognized its contextual engagement model, consultative orientation, and ability to combine domain and technology expertise. Continued investments in reusable IP, platform partnerships, and AI enablement across insurance workflows have contributed to its Leader and Star Performer recognitions."

Everest Group determines Star Performers based on the most significant movement both upward and forward along the PEAK Matrix among the organizations profiled.

"We are proud to be named a 'Leader' and a 'Star Performer' in the latest P&C Insurance IT Services PEAK Matrix," said Abhijeet Jhaveri, President, Customers & Markets at ValueMomentum. "Our continued success reflects ValueMomentum's unwavering commitment to helping insurers with innovative solutions and services in advancing their goals of profitable growth, operational efficiency, customer experience, and enterprise resiliency."

Disclaimer

Licensed extracts taken from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix Reports may be used by licensed third parties for use in their own marketing and promotional activities and collateral. Selected extracts from Everest Group's?PEAK Matrix?reports do not necessarily provide the full context of our research and analysis. All research and analysis conducted by Everest Group's analysts and included in Everest Group's?PEAK Matrix?reports is independent and no organization has paid a fee to be featured or to influence their ranking. To access the complete research and to learn more about our methodology, please visit Everest Group PEAK Matrix Reports.?

About ValueMomentum

Founded in 2000 with the core belief that impactful change comes from deep commitment, ValueMomentum specializes in delivering measurable results across the P&C value chain. For over 25 years, we have enabled more than 100 carriers to reimagine their businesses with AI and emerging technologies, navigate market shifts, unlock speed to value, and become future-ready. We help insurers in the US, Canada, and Europe stay ahead with sustained growth and high performance to enhance stakeholder value and foster resilient societies. For more information, visit https://www.valuemomentum.com.

Media Contact

Joe King

Chief Marketing Officer, ValueMomentum, Inc.

Email: joseph.king@valuemomentum.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2835628/ValueMomentum_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/valuemomentum-designated-as-leader-and-star-performer-in-everest-groups-pc-insurance-it-services-peak-matrix-302630915.html