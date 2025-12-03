Twin Vee PowerCats Co.: Twin Vee PowerCats Provides Update on Digital Strategy

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / December 3, 2025 / Twin Vee PowerCats Co. (Nasdaq:VEEE), ("Twin Vee" or the "Company"), a manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport boats, today announced an update on its digital strategy and the development of artificial intelligence ("AI") tools designed to modernize the way recreational boats are bought, sold, traded, and financed. As part of this initiative, the Company is developing AI tools to enhance transparency, accelerate financing, and significantly improve the overall experience for both dealers and consumers.

"The rapid evolution of artificial intelligence initially outpaced the marine industry's capacity for integration," stated Joseph Visconti, CEO and President of Twin Vee PowerCats Co. "With AI now reshaping major sectors such as automotive, real estate, aviation, and logistics, the marine industry stands at the threshold of its own transformation. Historically slower to adopt advanced digital systems, the industry can now begin operating with the kind of speed, precision, and automation that consumers experience in other asset-class markets. Twin Vee's newly integrated digital ecosystem will bring together these emerging capabilities to connect dealers, customers, lenders, and insurance providers inside a single, unified environment-linking touchpoints that have traditionally functioned independently."

According to Visconti, one of the most significant barriers to a frictionless boat-buying experience is financing. Unlike automotive financing, which often takes only hours, marine financing can require two to three weeks-even for highly qualified applicants. This delay is not caused by lender hesitation but by the structural limitations surrounding how boat values are established.

To help solve this, Twin Vee has developed the Wizz Banger Valuator (available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store), a proprietary AI platform built to address the marine industry's most persistent financing challenge: inconsistent and unreliable valuations.

The Wizz Banger Valuator uses multi-layered artificial intelligence to analyze high-resolution images captured with any smartphone or tablet. Through advanced pictorial AI, the system evaluates gelcoat condition, hull surfaces, cosmetic wear, oxidation, blistering, upholstery quality, deck and interior components, areas of corrosion or stress, rigging condition, external engine and drive appearance, and trailer condition when applicable. The platform applies a consistent condition-grade score based on these assessments-mirroring how a professional marine surveyor evaluates a vessel's cosmetic and structural attributes, but with immediate, standardized results that eliminate human variability.

Once the Wizz Banger Valuator generates its condition score, the platform merges that data with a comprehensive analytics stack incorporating national and regional listing data, recent comparable sales, historical sales records, depreciation and seasonality trends, regional pricing patterns, demand fluctuations, and model-specific desirability trends. The result is a true third-party valuation-a blend of objective condition analysis and real-world market data, free from OEM influence or subjective guesswork. With the Wizz Banger Valuator, Twin Vee believes that the marine industry now has a scalable technology capable of producing consistent, automated valuations across all brands and models. Only engine hours and internal mechanical conditions require manual confirmation from the seller or dealer.

Visconti recently went to a marina to demonstrate how the Wizz Banger Valuator works. That video can be found here.

Industry Outreach Underway

"To speed industry-wide adoption, we are actively engaging banks, insurance carriers, marine lenders, underwriting groups, dealer networks, valuation organizations, and industry associations," said Visconti. "These discussions include integrating collateral-value systems, replacing traditional inspection models with digital equivalents, implementing automated risk scoring, streamlining loan-approval protocols, verifying insurability, and creating unified data-exchange formats. Early feedback has been highly positive, with multiple financial institutions expressing interest in reducing evaluation costs and accelerating the overall financing cycle through the use of AI-driven valuations."

Twin Vee plans to release additional details on the Wizz Banger Valuator, dealer activation, and financial-partner integrations in the coming months.

**Get more information about the Wizz Banger Valuator by visiting https://wizzbangerconnect.com/

Download the Wizz Banger Valuator now on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

About Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. manufactures a range of boats under the Twin Vee and Bahama Boats brands, designed for activities including fishing, cruising, and recreational use. Twin Vee PowerCats are recognized for their stable, fuel-efficient, and smooth-riding catamaran hull designs. Twin Vee is one of the most recognizable brand names in the catamaran sport boat category and is known as the "Best Riding Boats on the Water." Bahama Boats is an iconic luxury brand long celebrated for its unmatched craftsmanship, timeless aesthetic, and dedication to producing some of the finest offshore fishing vessels.

The Company is located in Fort Pierce, Florida, and has been building and selling boats for 30 years.

Learn more at twinvee.com and bahamaboatworks.com.

About Wizz Banger, Inc.

Wizz Banger, Inc. is driving innovation in the marine industry with AI-powered technology that brings clarity, transparency, and accuracy to boat buying, selling, and financing. By combining advanced visual intelligence with market data, Wizz Banger is creating tools that empower consumers, dealers, and financial institutions to make smarter decisions. Beyond valuation, the Company is developing integrations with dealer platforms, insurance providers, and lenders to create a seamless ecosystem for the entire lifecycle of boat ownership. Wizz Banger's mission is to modernize the marine industry by delivering technology that simplifies transactions, reduces friction, and unlocks new opportunities for growth.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements regarding continued growth and development of the Company's technology platform, the Company's engagement with dealers and financial and other partners, and the Company's plans to release additional data.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others: market acceptance of the Company's technology platform, including Wizz Banger Valuator, the and the ability of the Company to monetize its technology, the Company's ability to expand its retail and dealer network, and the risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K and subsequent filings with the SEC. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

