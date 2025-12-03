Solid State's interim results were always going to show a substantial uplift, given the contribution from the previously delayed defence communications order during the period. Looking through this, the company's foundations for sustaining growth in the medium to long term also look more solid. The company's order book, at £87.3m, is healthy and has subsequently been strengthened by recent contract awards. Growth investments and consolidation in Systems and Power should support growth and improve resilience. The company looks well-placed to at least meet FY26 estimates and deliver robust performance thereafter.

