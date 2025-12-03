Report from the European Union Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators finds the average cost for renewable hydrogen remains around €8 ($9.33)/kg, around four times higher than that of conventional hydrogen from natural gas. A decrease in natural gas prices has increased the price gap since the agency's last hydrogen market report.Renewable hydrogen remains four times more expensive than conventional hydrogen produced from natural gas, according to a report from the EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER). The intergovernmental organization's European hydrogen market ...

