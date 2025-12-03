Unlocks opportunity for Second Front customers to support European nations with strict data sovereignty requirements.

Second Front Systems (2F), a Technology Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) and Global Security and Compliance Acceleration (GSCA) Program, today announced that ten of its existing customers have prepared for deployment onto AWS European Sovereign Cloud (ESC) via its 2F Game Warden platform. This builds on Second Front's September announcement that 2F Game Warden will serve as an on-ramp to ESC.

Independent software vendors (ISVs) seeking to support European organizations face complex regulatory requirements, including Germany's C5, and the EU's Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) and NIS2 Directive. By leveraging 2F Game Warden, ISVs can inherit a number of controls and expedite compliance with security frameworks. This collaboration unlocks a pre-validated solution for ISVs to meet these stringent compliance requirements while maintaining data residency within EU borders.

"Everything we do at Second Front is about helping our customers meet their end users where they need them, as efficiently and securely as possible," said Mamie Cruse, Chief Mission Officer at Second Front. "It's so exciting to see our customers lean into ESC and set the stage to reap the benefits of expanding into the European market."

To accelerate compliance with the strict requirements of the European Sovereign Cloud, Second Front partners with SecureIT as an ongoing compliance advisor to our ISV customers. SecureIT is a leading provider of cybersecurity and compliance advisory services and solutions to cloud service providers, large enterprises and organizations serving the global public sector.

"Second Front's customer base encompasses exactly the type of solutions European buyers are wanting to adopt," said David Trout, President and CEO of SecureIT. "We're excited to partner with Second Front and their customers to help streamline their availability to the European market."

The following Second Front customers are early adopters and ready to deploy to ESC once available in 2026:

Accrete, Inc. is a dual-use AI company providing specialized, high-performance Expert AI Agents to government and commercial customers. Built on Accrete's Knowledge Engine platform, these analytical Expert AI Agents encode institutional knowledge, judgment, and expertise to perform complex analytical work and deliver decision superiority.

Avathon delivers industrial autonomy powered by AI and knowledge graphs, enabling organizations to connect data, decisions, and execution across operations. Its Autonomy Platform brings decision intelligence and execution to the world's most critical industries, empowering safer, more resilient, and more efficient operations.

Blank Slate builds the cognitive layer for organizations where mistakes are unacceptable. They apply modern brain science and adaptive AI to strengthen human performance at scale, reducing operational risk in the most demanding environments. Their platform is used by US Special Operations and Air Force F-16 and C-17 pilots, delivering measurable gains in accuracy, cognitive readiness, and real-world decision quality.

Cohere is the leading security-first enterprise AI company. We build cutting-edge foundation models and end-to-end AI products designed to solve real-world business problems. We partner closely with companies to deliver seamless integration, full customization, and easy-to-use solutions for their workforce and customers. Our all-in-one platform offers enterprises the highest levels of security, data privacy and optionality to deploy across all major cloud providers, private cloud environments, or on-premises.

DEFCON AI is an insights company delivering next-generation modeling, simulation, and analysis toolsets tailored for resilient optimization of complex systems. Leveraging their extensive expertise in artificial intelligence, mathematical optimization, data analytics, and world-class software engineering, their technology provides insights for better decisions in a complex and dynamically changing world. They empower clients to anticipate and mitigate potential impacts to network disruptions while aligning outcomes with operational goals.

Ethos Systems is the first Human Readiness Platform that combines learning, performance, and outcomes in one unified platform. The platform delivers modernized training, real-time readiness dashboards, and AI-driven personalization all built for enterprise-scale deployment across both commercial and classified networks. Ethos serves over 150 enterprise customers across the U.S. military, life sciences, manufacturing, supply chain, and professional sports industries.

Jericho Security is a leading provider of AI-powered cybersecurity defensive solutions, specializing in spearphishing simulations and training against advanced social engineering threats, such as conversational phishing and deepfake attacks. Using agentic AI, Jericho provides realistic simulations across email, voice, and SMS that keep pace with real-world threats and that empowers teams to protect themselves.

Pryzm is the AI operating system for federal capture and acquisition. Built by alumni of Palantir and Lockheed Martin and designed for both commercial and federal users, Pryzm is trusted across the national security ecosystem to unify market intelligence, relationship insights, and real-time program awareness into a single, actionable view. The company is committed to ensuring the United States and its allies can rapidly field technology to the missions that matter most.

Research Innovations Inc. (RII) supports critical defense, intelligence, and cyber missions. RII's PRIISM Decision Advantage Platform is a Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control (CJADC2) software product that provides mission-critical command, control, and decision support capabilities. PRIISM Joint Targeting Platform (JTP) rapidly accelerates the planning and dynamic execution of fires for both sovereign and coalition use cases. RII powers EW/SIGINT solutions with its Dragonfly platform, the first ever ruggedized, ultra-low SWaP, GPU-accelerated RF search and survey system for signal analysis and processing.

TrackVia is a leading low-code workflow platform that empowers organizations to rapidly configure, customize, and deploy highly configurable and customizable field service and operations solutions without the need for complex coding or extensive IT support. TrackVia helps organizations streamline processes, gain real-time reporting visibility, and improve operational efficiency.

About Second Front Systems

Second Front Systems (2F) is a public-benefit software company powering software for the free world. We eliminate the friction that slows innovation, enabling faster, more secure development and deployment of software across government and regulated networks. Built by national security veterans and backed by top-tier venture capital, our platform is trusted by the world's leading organizations to cut deployment timelines from years to weeks. We move fast, solve hard problems, and deliver trusted capabilities where they're needed most. Our work strengthens global security and gives the United States and its allies a lasting competitive advantage. Learn more at secondfront.com.

