A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp.: A2Z Cust2Mate Announces Agreement for Deployment of Smart Carts with a Leading Retailer in Central America

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / December 3, 2025 / A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ), a global leader in smart retail technology, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with a well established and highly regarded, premium grocery retailer with over 50 stores in Central America, to deploy the A2Z Cust2mate smart cart platform.

The agreement provides for initial deployment of the A2Z Cust2mate smart carts in early 2026 in two flagship stores of the retailer, with a joint objective to expand to a full chain-wide rollout following successful initial deployment of the smart carts.

This agreement represents a major milestone, marking the deployment of advanced smart cart technology at scale in Central America. A2Z Cust2Mate and the retailer, together with A2Z Cust2mate's channel partner in Central America - Trixo - are setting a new standard for digital transformation in retail, redefining the in-store shopping experience, significantly expanding retail media opportunities and creating unique data and business insights.

"We are honored to be selected as the strategic technology partner for one of the most forward-thinking retailers in Central America" added Gadi Graus CEO of A2Z Cust2Mate. "This collaboration signals a major leap for smart retail in the region. Together, we aim not only to modernize the checkout journey but to introduce a new era of intelligent, data-driven in-store engagement. We look forward to successfully scaling the solution across every store in the chain."

About A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp.

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) creates innovative solutions for complex challenges that brings innovation, ease, excitement and value to retailers and shoppers. The company's flagship innovative smart cart solutions are transforming brick-and-mortar retail, bridging online and in-store shopping through interactive technology that guides and informs customers. Cust2Mate's AI-driven smart carts personalize every in-store journey, turning routine trips into engaging, rewarding experiences. They enable seamless in-cart scanning and payment, allowing shoppers to bypass checkout lines while receiving real-time customized offers and product recommendations. This enhanced customer experience boosts satisfaction and loyalty while helping retailers streamline operations and optimize merchandising through data-driven insights. The carts are equipped with multiple layers of security for accurate recognition and transaction integrity. Its modular, all-in-one detachable panels transform legacy shopping cart fleets into intelligent platforms that deliver a range of benefits. For more information on A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. and its subsidiary, Cust2Mate Ltd., please visit www.cust2mate.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect", "will" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the market for our products, the impact of geopolitical, economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, and other matters detailed in reports filed by the Company with the SEC.

