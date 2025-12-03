Ondas Holdings Inc.: Ondas Wins Strategic Government Tender to Develop and Deploy Autonomous Border-Protection System with Thousands of Drones

Multi-year, multi-phase program with initial purchase order anticipated in January 2026

Ondas Autonomous Systems selected as prime contractor after achieving the highest performance across key criteria in a rigorous competitive tender process against major defense primes

The program will integrate multiple advanced defense technologies into a strategic System-of-Systems engineered to protect national borders and maneuvering units with fully autonomous, scalable defense and homeland security capabilities

Program will include development of multipurpose drones, ground launching systems and advanced software and AI capabilities for maximizing systems autonomy and effectiveness

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / December 3, 2025 / Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of autonomous aerial and ground robot intelligence through its Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS) business unit and private wireless solutions through Ondas Networks, today announced that OAS has been selected as the prime contractor for a major development and commercialization program on behalf of a major governmental entity. Ondas expects to receive the initial purchase order in January 2026 to launch a multi-phase program spanning the next two years.

Under the tender, OAS will architect, develop, and integrate a full-scale drone-based autonomous border-protection system designed to operate across both fixed and mobile environments. The multi-phase program is expected to culminate in the deployment of thousands of autonomous drones to provide persistent ISR, swarm-based response, and automated threat mitigation across complex border terrain.

OAS was selected as prime contractor following a rigorous, competitive evaluation involving detailed technical proposals, architecture reviews, and operational demonstrations against leading global defense primes. OAS achieved the highest overall performance and was awarded the program based on its proven autonomous capabilities, scalable architecture, and demonstrated operational maturity.

"This award is a strong validation of Ondas' leadership in autonomous security technologies and our increasing role as a defense prime contractor," said Eric Brock, Chairman & CEO of Ondas. "Governments worldwide are seeking autonomous, scalable systems that can secure borders and respond instantly to emerging threats. This program builds directly on our global momentum and accelerates our strategy to deliver integrated, mission-ready autonomous solutions to defense and homeland security customers."

"Being selected as prime contractor for such a strategic national program underscores the maturity of our technology, our operational experience, and our ability to integrate multiple effectors and sensors into a cohesive autonomous security architecture," said Oshri Lugassy, Co-CEO of OAS. "By combining OAS' autonomous platforms with capabilities from our partners, we will deliver a highly automated border protection architecture capable of swarm deployment, rapid threat interception, and persistent ISR. This strengthens our position with a critical defense customer and expands our footprint across global defense markets."

The program will deliver a next-generation autonomous drone system designed for continuous border protection in both fixed and mobile configurations. The system will enable 24/7 ISR, autonomous swarm deployment, and rapid detection and mitigation of ground and aerial threats across complex terrain and high-activity border zones. All sensors, effectors, and mission operations will be unified under a centralized command-and-control architecture.

As prime contractor, OAS will lead system design and integration, combining its autonomous aerial platforms with complementary technologies from key partners to deliver a cohesive and scalable security solution. Ondas expects the architecture developed under this program to be highly relevant to additional defense and homeland security customers across Allied nations.

This award also advances Ondas' System-of-Systems strategy, which integrates aerial, ground, and cyber capabilities into a unified operational framework. Through platforms such as Airobotics' autonomous drones, Iron Drone's interception technologies, and Sentrycs' cyber-over-RF safe-takeover capability, OAS is delivering an end-to-end autonomous defense ecosystem capable of countering both airborne and ground-based threats.

The program will incorporate key elements of this architecture, including real-time sensor fusion, AI-driven targeting, automated swarm operations, navigation, and high-reliability autonomous mission execution capabilities that set Ondas apart globally and have been proven in international deployments and record customer orders.

About Ondas Holdings Inc.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) is a leading provider of autonomous systems and private wireless solutions through its business units Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS), Ondas Capital and Ondas Networks. Ondas' technologies offer a powerful combination of aerial intelligence and next-generation connectivity to enhance security, operational efficiency, and data-driven decision-making across essential industries.

OAS delivers a portfolio of AI-powered defense and security platforms that are deployed globally to safeguard sensitive locations, populations, and infrastructure. Through American Robotics, Airobotics, Apeiro Motion, and Sentry CS Ltd., OAS offers the Optimus System, the first U.S. FAA-certified small UAS for automated aerial security and data capture, the Iron Drone Raider, an autonomous counter-UAS platform, Apeiro's advanced ground robotics and tethered UAV systems, supported by innovative navigation and communications technologies, and Sentrycs' Cyber-over-RF (CoRF) and Protocol-Manipulation counter-UAS technology.

Ondas Capital plans to combine advisory services and strategic investment management services to accelerate the rapid scaling and global deployment of unmanned and autonomous systems to Allied defense and security markets.?

Ondas Networks provides software-defined wireless broadband technology through its FullMAX platform, based on the IEEE 802.16t standard. This standards-based system delivers high-performance connectivity for mission-critical IoT applications in markets such as rail, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, and government.?? ?

For additional information on Ondas Holdings: www.ondas.com, X and LinkedIn

For Ondas Autonomous Systems:?LinkedIn

For Airobotics: www.airoboticsdrones.com, X and LinkedIn

For American Robotics:?www.american-robotics.com, X?and?LinkedIn

For Apeiro Motion: www.apeiro-motion.com, LinkedIn

For Ondas Networks:?www.ondasnetworks.com,?X?and?LinkedIn

Forward-Looking Statements?

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.?? ?

